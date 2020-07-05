5g Opposition In Italy Includes 400+ Municipalities Taking Action To Halt Installation

Opposition to 5G is WORLDWIDE. Cities AND countries have taken action to ban, delay, halt, and limit 5G installation as well as issue moratoriums due to serious health and safety warnings (see 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11. 12, 13).

Since 2017, doctors and scientists have been asking for a moratorium on installation on Earth as well as in space (see 1, 2, 3). The majority of scientists worldwide continue to oppose 5G until studies prove it’s safe.

Thanks to Environmental Health Trust for publishing and updating this list of international action taken against 5G deployment. In regard to Italy:

As of May 23, 2020 there were according to Stop 5G Italia:

469 MUNICIPALITIES OFFICIALLY STOP5G

309 STATUTORY AUDITORS HAVE DELIVERED ORDINANCES STOP5G

2 REGIONS HAVE APPROVED MOTIONS FOR THE PRECAUTION

See a full list here.

Civitavecchia Italy suspends 5G rollout on health concerns, May 2020 News Report.

Scanzano Italy, Mayor of Scanzano (region Basilicata, where EHS people are exempt from medical co-payments) announces he is prohibiting 5G rollout on the basis of health concerns, quoting the precautionary principle and the need to protect electrosensitives. TV footage, News: 5G hazardous to health: Scanzano Jonico forbids it 8/3/2019,The municipality of Scanzano Jonico has banned 5G trials to prevent health risks.

Florence, Italy“It causes damage to the body!” Florence brakes on 5G and applies the Precautionary Principle. Motion in defense of health approved (almost) unanimous, EXCLUSIVE NEWS OASI SANA, 05/04/2019

Florence, Italy Florence will use the precautionary principle for the rollout of 5G, Lennart Hardell’s Blog, 08/04/2019

XII Municipality of Rome, Italy A Municipality of Rome votes against 5G: what will the Giunta do? Terra Nuova, 28/03/2019

Municipality of Rocca di Papa, Italy 5G moratorium approved in Rocca di Papa (Rome), the city council deliberates on the precaution: “We do not authorize technologies that can aggravate the unhealthiness” EXCLUSIVE NEWS OASI SANA, 24/04/2019

Montecitori Palace, Rome, Italy Stop 5G: a parliamentary motion commits the Government to the moratorium, Ortica Web, 20/05/2019

Previously Oasis Sana reported the following actions by Mayors and municipalities in Italy to halt 5G have been approved. For example:

Rome Capital City Hall XII APPROVED MOTION

Municipality of Florence MOTION APPROVED

Municipality of Rocca di Papa (Rome) RESOLVED APPROVED

Municipality of Savignano Irpino (Avellino ) RESOLVED APPROVED

Municipality of Viareggio (Lucca) RESOLVES APPROVED

Municipality of Cinto Euganeo (Padua) APPROVED RESOLUTION

Municipality of Cervaro (Frosinone) APPROVED RESOLUTION

Municipality of Fresagrandinaria (Chieti) MOTION APPROVED

Municipality of Conca Casale (Isernia) MOTION APPROVED

Municipality of Marsaglia (Cuneo) MOTION APPROVED

Municipality of Sesto Fiorentino (Florence) MOTION APPROVED

Municipality of Campiglia Cervo (Biella) RESOLUTION APPROVED

Municipality of San Gregorio Matese (Caserta) PROHIBITION OF THE MAYOR AT 5G

Note: Dozens of cities (over 140) have approved motions since this list was posted in 2019 and the full list can be found at the Italian Alliance to Stop 5G.

6/24/2019 Oasis Sana: Mayors Stop 5G, here is the first Italian suspension order. And the list of 13 council resolutions and municipal motions for the precaution.

Source: ActivistPost.com