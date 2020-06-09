WHO Obliterated All Arguments for Vaccines or Contact Tracing: Asymptomatic Carriers Don’t Spread COVID-19

The WHO declared that COVID-19 almost never spreads through asymptomatic carriers, all at once wiping out the entire justification for mandatory vaccines and contact tracing.

by Mike Adams, guest writer (excerpts)

As CNBC.com reported:

“From the data we have, it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual,” Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of WHO’s emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, said at a news briefing from the United Nations agency’s Geneva headquarters.

“It’s very rare.”

Asymptomatic spread was [allegedly] the entire reason why world authorities demanded lockdowns, social distancing, masks, and it was also the justification for demanding mandatory vaccinations and contact tracing.

Straight from the mouth of the WHO official. “They’re not finding secondary transmission onward. It’s very rare.” “It appears to be rare that an asymptomatic indivudal actually transmits onward” pic.twitter.com/BgWgQku9UT — cam says BLM (@camhasthoughts) June 8, 2020

All at once, the WHO has just exploded all these narratives that were so aggressively pushed by the CDC, Democrat governors, Dr. Fauci at the White House and even the WHO itself.

Now, based on the WHO’s new admission, not only should every lockdown be immediately ended – any government effort to initiate new lockdowns should be vehemently rejected as being utterly groundless and anti-science.

Mandatory vaccines are not needed when asymptomatic carriers present near-zero risk

Now that the WHO is claiming there’s virtually no risk of catching the coronavirus from someone who isn’t showing any symptoms, mandatory vaccines are impossible to medically justify since symptomatic carriers can be easily identified and isolated from others.

Simultaneously, the argument that the lockdowns need to continue “until there’s a vaccine” have just been decimated, too.

In reality, the WHO just admitted that lockdowns aren’t necessary at all, except among those who are actively showing symptoms (which is a very tiny percentage of the population, probably far less than 1% on any given day).

It also means that everybody can safely go back to work with nothing more than a low-cost handheld thermometer checking temperatures of workers as they enter the workplace.

No symptoms means no risk of spread, according to the WHO, so checking for symptoms is now synonymous with achieving a safe workplace for all.

It also means the occupancy limits at workplaces should be immediately lifted, allowing all gyms, bars, restaurants and movie theaters to operate at full capacity.

No justification for contact tracing either

This WHO declaration also obliterates any argument for so-called “contact tracing.” If there’s no such thing as an asymptomatic carrier, why would we need contact tracing at all?

The whole point of contact tracing is to [allegedly] find people who don’t know they have the infection because they were supposedly infected by an asymptomatic carrier. [The real reason was, of course, total control over the people].

But if the only people who spread the virus are those who show obvious symptoms, then everybody already knows to steer clear of that individual, and contact tracing becomes moot.

Thus, the WHO has just obliterated any argument for contact tracing, too.

Will Apple and Google now remove their contact tracing apps from their mobile devices? Of course not.

Those apps were never really about contact tracing in the first place… the entire sham was always a pretext for total surveillance and spying on users.

Plus, the CDC says the virus can’t be spread on surfaces

All this is on top of the CDC recently announcing that the coronavirus can’t be spread via surfaces, either. So there’s no justification for people wearing gloves or sanitizing packages or grocery bags.

In fact, according to the CDC’s newest admissions, there’s no more reason to avoid shaking hands, either.

So if the coronavirus only spreads through people who are actively showing symptoms, then the entire argument behind everybody wearing masks instantly collapses.

… The entirety of every single argument for lockdowns, masks, social distancing and all the rest has just been blasted to smithereens.

… My mask wearing days are over.

This entire pandemic appears to be conquerable with nothing more than vitamin C, vitamin D and zinc.

Not even hand washing is necessary, according to the new CDC results, and the very idea of waiting around under house arrest for a new experimental vaccine to be produced now seems insanely stupid.