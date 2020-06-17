Virginia Has Provided the Nation with the Template for Mandatory Vaccines

Virginia has now provided the nation with a blueprint on how to mandate a COVID vaccine, or any vaccine for that matter, even if the public is 100% against it.

by Brian Shilhavy

Hand over the decision to unelected medical authorities, and let them make the decision, even if it is not supported by the electorate, for the sake of the “greater good.”

These unelected medical authorities exist in pretty much every community across the United States as members of the local “Board of Health.”

These “Board of Health” medical authorities have been granted almost unlimited power to dictate medical intervention against the will of the public, and even against the will of elected officials.

These tyrannical medical authorities along with their cronies in politics (in Virginia, Governor Ralph Northam, himself a medical doctor, appointed the members of the Board of Health) continue the false narrative that they know what is best for the community, and that opposition to vaccines comes from uninformed parents, completely ignoring the fact that many of these parents are themselves medical doctors, scientists, attorneys and other professionals in the community.

If these medical tyrants even acknowledge the fact that these parents represent children damaged or killed by vaccines, their response is similar to what Virginia legislator Dawn Adams, a PhD nurse practitioner, stated publicly:

“We have to do the best job we have for the most people [and this] sometimes results in unintended consequences, and that is a tragedy and [an] across-the-board reality in medical care.”

So what do you say Americans? Are you going to comply with medical tyranny and potentially sacrifice the health, and maybe even the death, of your children on a fast-tracked COVID vaccine for “the greater good”?