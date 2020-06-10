The UK Coronavirus Act 2020 is Null and Void

We are The People’s Brexit, a group of Solicitors, legal researchers and campaigners. We have been extensively researching the current legal situation since the illegal ‘lockdown’ deprived us all of our Democracy, Human Rights and Freedoms.

We have now established that The Coronavirus Act 2020 is null and void. There are many reasons for this, the main one being that S1(1) of the Act defines ‘coronavirus’ as being ‘covid-19’ or it’s other name ‘SARS Cov-2’.

However, by virtue of the fact that it is not legally, medically or scientifically recognised as a disease or virus it cannot be legislated against, and this makes the whole Act null and void.

The reason for this is that ‘covid-19’ has not been subjected to the 130 year established legal, medical and scientific procedure that recognises if it is actually a disease or virus or not , which is known as the Koch Postulates. This involves purifying and isolating the ‘disease’ or ‘virus’ and proving that it actually causes the illness that it is claimed that it does.

The Government has acted Ultra Vires and against the Rule of Law. Further, there are a multitude of procedural and legal errors made when the Government enacted this legislation. Including enforcing the Act on 23rd March with the ‘lockdown’ before it actually became law with Royal Assent on 25th March.

In addition, the Act facilitates misreporting of deaths from various illnesses that it is claimed are also suffering with ‘covid-19’ as doctors are told to just use guesswork as to cause of death. This has been happening since the 10th March, long before the Act became law and allows the ‘covid-19’ statistics to increase rapidly.

There is no doubt the figures are being manipulated and any excess mortality is due to the terrible inhumane suffering, fear and neglect caused by the ‘lockdown’ itself. With lifesaving treatment cancelled and people too terrified to seek urgent medical help.

Also, existing legislation should have been used for a Pandemic such as the Infectious Diseases Act 1984 and if this was not sufficient the Civil Contingencies Act 2004 should have been used. This would have protected our Human Rights, as s20 of the Act demanded, along with other requirements and protections under the Act including “due proportion”, Parliamentary scrutiny and a duration of only 30 days maximum.

This is outlined in the Department of Health’s report ‘UK Influenza Pandemic Preparedness Strategy 2011’:

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/213717/dh_131040.pdf

This report made it clear that the Rule of Law should be upheld and life should carry on as normal for the healthy. Not the deliberately induced fear and hysterics and disproportionate reactions as an excuse for taking away our Human Rights, Civil liberties and destroying our economy in the process.

Shamefully, the Coronavirus Act 2020 has been written as an ‘Enabling Act’ worse than even Hitler in Nazi Germany had. It is an abomination that has been used by the Government to illegally seize absolute power and control and has no place in a modern Democracy.

As ‘covid-19’ has never been isolated and proven to be a virus or disease, it cannot be tested for. Instead of ‘covid-19’ being tested for, what is actually being tested for is genetic material and a RNA sequence based upon lung fluid extracted from Chinese patients. This genetic material is found in everyone and at higher levels in very ill people suffering from any illness.

Further, the test that is being used is called the RT-PCR test and the inventor said it should NEVER be used for diagnostics. This is because it is not a ‘gold-standard’ test that would give 100% accuracy.

In fact, there is a false positive rate of 80% for this test. This means that the test is meaningless as it is just testing for genetic material and not coronavirus and even that is only a real positive for one in five people. Other tests being used are as bad or even worse.

Further, using these tests anyone can test either positive or negative depending upon how many cycles the specimen is amplified by and as such the tests can be easily rigged.

We want the Government to be immediately banned from conducting any further ‘coronavirus’ testing.

They are not really testing for ‘coronavirus’ but these results are being weaponised and used to deprive us of our Democracy, Human Rights and Freedoms, also our finances are being affected and our economy destroyed all based upon false results.

People are also dying as treatment is being denied as the NHS focus is only on so-called ‘covid-19’. People have also been so frightened by the relentless Media brainwashing that they are now not requesting urgent medical help when they need it.

Further, the ‘lockdown’ and ‘social distancing’ were measures that were forced upon us and were based upon advice by Government ‘advisors’, from ‘modeling’ estimates and reports not even peer reviewed.

These ‘advisors’ from Imperial College, including Professor Neil Ferguson have a track record of complete failure, including the slaughter of millions of healthy animals and the ruin of livelihoods during the Foot and Mouth debacle.

These absurd measures have no proven medical or scientific effectiveness and even the opposite is true and these measures are considered “dangerous” by many top international doctors.

This is even reinforced by the World Health Organisation (WHO) themselves in their report ‘Nonpharmaceutical Interventions for Pandemic Influenza, National and Community Measures’ from 2006, which is on the official American Government Health website, the writers of which include current members of SAGE, Government ‘advisors’. This report criticises forced isolation and quarantine branding these measures “ineffective and impractical”.

It also states that “Legal authority and procedures for implementing interventions should be understood in advance and should respect cultural differences and human rights.”

Cruicially the report states that at Phase 6 of a Pandemic, when a Pandemic is officially declared (WHO declared it to be a Pandemic on 11th March 2020), measures such as tracing and quarantine should not be attempted. This means that according to the WHO themselves neither the UK or the rest of the world should have been put in ‘lockdown’.

It states “Patient isolation and tracing and quarantine of contacts should cease, as such measures will no longer be feasible or useful.” We feel that the ‘NHS tracing app’ and the 25,000 ‘tracers’ are yet more infringements of our rights and privacy and is an outrage and illegal. This also has the sinister potential to be weaponised and used to terrify the population into thinking they have so-called ‘covid-19’. Also the potential to keep a ‘Pandemic’ going indefinitely.

Further the report concludes ‘lockdown’ did not work back in 1918 even during war and under desperate, disadvantaged circumstances and the absurd ‘social distancing’ measures currently being demanded did not even get a mention!

Please read it in full:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3291415/

This case is about DEMOCRACY and righting a wrong that has been done to us all. The Coronavirus Act 2020 needs to be IMMEDIATELY null and void and fake ‘coronavirus’ testing must be IMMEDIATELY banned.

ALSO, NO MORE, ‘LOCKDOWN’, FAKE ‘SOCIAL DISTANCING’ AND TRACING POLICIES OR GOVERNMENT AND MEDIA BRAINWASHING!!

Initially we need to raise £30,000 but then we will need to raise over £125,000 to get our lives back to the old normal they should be. Please contribute to our action and help us get our powers back where they belong, with us the People not with the Politicians. We should not be at the mercy of them and their failed ‘advisors’. We will also be seeking retribution.

We will be helping and showing the way to the rest of the world that they do not have to accept this either. The UK is supposed to be the ‘Mother of Democracy’ but we now find ourselves in an enforced Dictatorship based upon false evidence and fake and draconian policies that were not even effective in 1918 before modern medicine, let alone in the 21st Century.

Thank you for your support, together we can overcome this deception and insanity and get the lives we deserve back again for us, our children and our grandchildren.

We owe it to them to not allow their future to be ruined by the compromised, by fools and by Politicians.

Source: CrowdJustice.com