Twitter Ceo Jack Dorsey Censoring Those Who Want Law And Order (including The President) While Aiding Domestic Terrorists

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is openly censoring those who want law and order in the United States.

by Lance D Johnson

Dorsey even took down President Donald Trump’s tweets about the violent riots taking place across America — scrubbing the President’s call for law and order.

Aiding and abetting violent gangs across America, Jack Dorsey condones the destruction that the Antifa and Black Lives Matter movement have imparted throughout America’s cities.

On the official Twitter account, Jack Dorsey filled the header with #BlackLivesMatter and will continue to celebrate their activism, even if that activism continues to threaten innocent lives, vandalize monuments and burn down buildings, while destroying the lives of law enforcement in the process.

While most people agree that black lives matter, no one should overlook what this movement is doing to kill, steal, and destroy, harming innocent lives and dismantling the rule of law.

Black lives are being dishonored by their very own unlawful, racially-motivated movement that is pillaging through cities and threatening the republic of the United States of America.

Big Tech companies are now celebrating the movement’s destructive actions, turning a blind eye to the terrorism they cause, while censoring those who want law and order.

Congressional candidate Laura Loomer calls for the arrest of Jack Dorsey

Congressional candidate and conservative investigative journalist, Laura Loomer, spoke up and called for the arrest of Jack Dorsey because he is “aiding and abetting terrorists.”

Loomer was removed from Twitter in 2018 after she labeled Representative Ilhan Omar as “anti-Jewish and pro-Sharia.”

After being banned from Twitter, Loomer took up an account on social media platform Parler, where she is now one of the most popular users, with over 150,000 followers.

Even though she has been targeted by Big Tech repeatedly, Laura Loomer did win an appeal in a censorship case against tech giants Facebook, Google, Twitter and Apple.

Her voice isn’t allowed on Twitter, because Jack Dorsey doesn’t care about fairness, equality or freedom of speech.

He is a mere coward, looking to subvert the whole democratic process by rigging the ideas that people can share, by blocking those he doesn’t agree with, by manipulating what users can read and think.

His willful disregard for voices of truth has turned Twitter into a cowardly despot that aids and abets domestic terror.

Loomer, understanding the severity of the situation, doubled down and said that Dorsey should be raided by the feds “Roger Stone style.”

She writes, “Jack Dorsey is aiding and abetting terrorist organizations by allowing for ANTIFA terrorists and Islamic terrorists to have access where they are promoting anarchy and lethal riots.”

“In the middle of a national emergency, he is also censoring the commander in chief who is posting about the army and National Guard responding to the riots,” she continued.

“For this, Jack Dorsey should immediately have his home raided by the feds Roger Stone style and be charged with inciting acts of domestic terrorism in America.”

“It’s time for Jack Dorsey to be prosecuted for aiding and abetting terrorists and committing TREASON. #LockHimUp”.