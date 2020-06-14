They All Lied To Us About Coronavirus To Justify The Global Lockdowns – Here Is What Will Likely Happen Next

It was all preplanned and calculated to produce the desired effect. They needed to lock us down for a variety of reasons, all of which we will discuss on today’s podcast. But the worst part is that it is not over, we have just reached the next phase of it.

It is all connected, and it is all brought to us by the same people, who are working in concert to forward the same agenda.

The worst part is that it is not over, we have just reached the next phase of it. It is all connected, and it is all brought to us by the same people, who are working in concert to forward the same agenda.

We were told that we would not be allowed into the hospital to say goodbye to our dying loved ones because it was ‘too dangerous’, yet tens of thousands of rioters flood the streets with the government’s approval.

We were told that funeral would not be allowed because of ‘social distancing safety precautions’, then watched at George Floyd was given 4 funerals attended in huge numbers with almost no one social distancing or wearing a mask. Starting to feel like you’ve been lied to? It gets worse.

“For thus saith the LORD of hosts, the God of Israel; Let not your prophets and your diviners, that be in the midst of you, deceive you, neither hearken to your dreams which ye cause to be dreamed. For they prophesy falsely unto you in my name: I have not sent them, saith the LORD.” Jeremiah 29:8,9 (KJB)

Sources: Nowtheendbegins.com; Spreaker.com