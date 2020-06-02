The George Soros Army Burns Down America

Globalist forces making their move to derail America’s COVID-19 recovery and plunge the nation into chaos forever

by Jon Bowne

40 plus cities face an army of mainly leftist crybaby millennials that have descended on America.

Rather than respect the First Amendment that states:

“…Congress shall make no law respecting the right of the people… peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances…”, that cherished freedom doesn’t include setting up piles of bricks for the protesters to hurl at will as we saw in Dallas.

This mob of the unemployed due to the pandemic are destroying the very hand that feeds them as they torch our stagnating economy just as it was climbing out of its hole.

Egged on and coordinated by social media forces deeply rooted in the George Soros leftist machine, looters and rioters disguised as protesters used the George Floyd murder to destroy more lives, the economy, and ultimately themselves.

And facial recognition software is going to be their worst nightmare.

In Austin, Texas, a streamer made it obvious that they weren’t from Texas and neither was the majority of protesters.

When the roughly thousand finally arrived at the State Capitol, they panicked and concluded that they were going to be locked in the Capitol grounds.

Real Texans know that you can’t be locked in on the Capitol grounds.

