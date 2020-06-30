The Bill Gates Global Nightmare is Coming True with COVI-PASS Immunity Passports

Consent is voluntary, but enforcement will be compulsory. Expect to see this phrase, or some close derivative of it, used to justify the stripping of your individual liberty in the name of safety and security against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), which is showing no signs of relenting until everyone can be vaccinated and chipped into the new global “herd.”

by Ethan Huff

One of the latest steps towards that end in the so-called COVID-PASS Immunity Passport, a smartphone app that will determine who gets to eat out at restaurants and go to the gym versus who still has to get tested for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and get vaccinated.

This mass-tracking app presents like a “stop” or “go” passport that businesses will soon be able use as a type of checkpoint system to determine who is allowed to enter and who will have to be refused.

If you go along with the New World Order, your COVI-PASS will give a “green” light to proceed. If you do not, however, then your COVID-PASS will say “restricted” until you comply.

Some 15 countries are already said to be adopting this “mark of the beast”-type system for getting back to “normal,” or at least the “new normal.”

Endorsed by Bill Gates and other globalist eugenicists, COVI-PASS is every authoritarian’s dream come true, and it is coming to a country near you.

Included in these 15 countries that have already agreed to participate in the COVI-PASS program are the United Kingdom, where it originated, along with Italy, Portugal, France, India, Canada, Sweden, Spain, South Africa, Mexico, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and of course, the United States.

This is all part of the New World Order system that Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, warned would probably come into effect in the year 2020. Listen below to The Health Ranger Report to learn more:

Want to go back to work? Then you’ll need COVI-PASS

Besides leisure and entertainment activities, COVI-PASS will also govern who “gets” to go back to work and who has to stay home and basically starve.

Those who desire entry into the new world will need to have COVI-PASS approval, allowing them “safe” re-entry back into their workplaces.

In other words, residents of the new world will no longer be able to buy, sell, or do much of anything without a COVI-PASS, which is a dream come true for eugenicist Bill Gates, who lives not only to vaccinate, but also to control the human “herd” through technology.

In fact, an essay written by Gates back in April “predicted” the COVI-PASS, arguing that it was needed to end the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) plandemic.

“For now,” Gates wrote, “the United States can follow Germany’s example,” emphasizing the “voluntary adoption of digital tools” by the human herd so that control freaks like Gates can “remember where you have been” and “choose to share it with whoever comes to interview you about your contacts.”

Like President Donald Trump, who says that Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines will not be “forced,” Gates is playing with words.

In the end, if you “voluntarily” refuse vaccinations and COVI-PASS, you will not be allowed to work, eat, or participate in society – which suggests that most people will “voluntarily” accept these things just to survive.

It is the Mark of the Beast from the book of Revelation playing out right before our eyes, in case you have not figured this out yet.

There will be no returning back to “normal” unless you comply with the demands of your new technocratic overlords.

Are you prepared to resist, even unto death if necessary?