Sex In Your House With A Person From Another Household Illegal From Today
Insanity in UK: Sex in Your House With a Person From Another Household is Illegal From Today

Sex in your house with someone from outside of your household is set to become illegal today.

The government is introducing new lockdown measures in England that prevent people from socialising (or gathering) with one person from outside of their household in a private space.

Sex In Your House With A Person From Another Household Illegal From Today

Up until now the person visiting a house for sex would have been the one in breach of the measures.

But now both people would technically be able to be prosecuted under the law, with Amendment Regulations being introduced in Parliament on Monday.

For those couples looking for a workaround, having sex in a public place is already illegal.

Continue reading: Mirror.co.uk

