Rasmussen Black Approval For Trump Surges To Over 40%
News

Rasmussen: Black Approval For Trump Surges to Over 40%

Despite the recent riots over police brutality, Rasmussen has indicated that black approval for the job President Trump is doing is now over 40%.

“Our Daily Presidential Tracking poll today shows Black Likely Voter approval of the job @realDonaldTrump is now over 40%,” tweeted the polling agency.

The full results of the poll are yet to be published, but the number suggests that the media’s campaign to frame Trump’s response to the riots as draconian and racist has completely failed.

For comparison, back in August 2019, Rasmussen’s numbers showed black support for Trump hovering at around 26%.

Several polls conducted in December 2019 also showed black support for Trump over 30%.

With the economy starting to bounce back and May seeing a record 2.5 million jobs added, the numbers will be encouraging for Trump, who as recently as last month saw his overall job approval job sink to a two-year low.

Reference: Summit.news

