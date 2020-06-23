Jesus Christ
Race Activist Calls for Removal of All Statues, Murals and Stained Glass Windows of ‘White Jesus and his European Mother’

Race activist Shaun King on Monday called for the taking down of all statues, murals and stained glass windows of “white Jesus and his European mother”.

King issued his statement on Twitter to his 1.1 million followers.

“Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down. They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been.

“In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Denmark. Tear them down.”

“Yes. All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down. They are a gross form white supremacy. Created as tools of oppression. Racist propaganda. They should all come down.”

By Kristinn Taylor, Guest writer

