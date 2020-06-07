Planned Parenthood Officials Admitted to Selling Aborted Baby Parts in Sworn Testimony

Planned Parenthood officials have long maintained that they don’t actually sell aborted baby parts. Instead, they claim they simply donate them and receive compensation for expenses, which isn’t really much better – but it is legal.

However, their lies have finally caught up to them as new videos have come to light showing officials testifying under oath that they do indeed sell these body parts, which is most definitely illegal.

The video refers to email contracts that were sent to Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast from a fake biotech firm set up by the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) known as Bio Max involving payments of $1,600 per fetal liver and thymus pair and $750 per fetal liver.

Planned Parenthood told the New York Times that they turned the deal in question down, but in the new video, their Senior Director of Abortion Access, Tram Nguyen, admitted that she intended to move forward with the financial arrangement.

The videos are depositions from a retaliatory lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood over undercover footage CMP had previously released; their testimony was unsealed this spring.

The videos also show that the funds were not, as claimed, merely reimbursement for the costs incurred by Planned Parenthood for transmitting the material.

Testimony indicated the payment would only be made to the group by StemExpress if they obtained “usable” body parts from a Planned Parenthood abortion center.

The law does allow for specific costs to be reimbursed when donating fetal organs, such as the employees’ time and costs, but this testimony reveals they collected money by giving the company in question marketable body parts.

Big payouts for intact organs

In some of the testimony, a lawyer can be heard repeatedly telling her client not to answer questions about how much money Planned Parenthood received from selling these body parts.

Some invoices have shown Planned Parenthood receiving more than $10,000 a month for aborted children’s parts.

Abortionist Deborah Nucatola, the Senior Director of Medical Services at Planned Parenthood, admitted under oath that she knew that Planned Parenthood Los Angeles was getting payments for body parts.

She claimed that she did not look into whether the monthly payments they received were in compliance with federal law and Planned Parenthood policies.

If Nucatola’s name sounds familiar, it’s because she is the abortionist who appeared in a video bragging over lunch and wine about how she illegally changed abortion procedures so that body parts could be more easily harvested.

She also detailed how they carry out partial birth abortions in clinics to get biotech firms lucrative intact organs.

In addition, she suggested that abortion procedures can be tailored in order to procure specific parts, such as a liver, lung or heart.

Another person who was featured in the testimony was Dr. Mary Gatter, who was previously caught undercover making remarks like, “I want a Lamborghini” while discussing the prices of aborted baby parts.

She admitted in her deposition to setting up an arrangement with the for-profit fetal tissue harvesting company Novogenix.

CMP Investigative Journalist David Daleiden said in a statement:

“Planned Parenthood lied to the public and to Congress, but now there is no longer any reasonable doubt that Planned Parenthood sold fetal body parts, commodifying living children in the womb and treating pregnant women like a cash crop.

“The U.S. Department of Justice must escalate the enforcement of laws against fetal trafficking to the highest level of priority.”

Planned Parenthood wants people to believe that they give women choices, but the truth is that they are exploiting them in the name of making money, pressuring them into killing their unborn babies so they can sell their parts to the highest bidder.

