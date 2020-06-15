Netflix Kids Cartoon ‘stretch Armstrong’ Shows People Lining Up To Take ‘implantable Digital Id

Netflix began showing “Stretch Armstrong & The Flex Fighters” in 2017, and the episode in particular we are showing you here has the characters lining up to happily receive something called a ‘smartmark’, basically a mobile app that is implanted inside your body.

That’s how close we are, brothers and sisters, and this is how close the New World Order is to rolling it out.

Everything related to COVID-19, the global lockdowns, the crashing of the world’s economies, the digital Immunity Passports, and now the race riots are all connected and will bring the entire world to the doorstep of Antichrist and the Mark of the Beast.

Will you spend the time we have left trying to get something done for the Lord Jesus Christ before we fly? That’s what I have resolved to do, leave it all on the field, full throttle from here to eternity.

Are you with me?

Day and night, since 2009 in general and from the start of 2020 in particular, we here at Now The End Begins have been warning you that the Mark of the Beast is coming.

We have shown you countless articles about Bill Gates, ID2020, the Microsoft patent #060606 of the human implantable device to buy and sell cryptocurrency, and many other articles all warning of the same thing.

But you know it’s really close and ready to roll out when the New World Order releases it a predictive programming kids cartoon on Netflix.

“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

“Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.” Revelation 13:16-18 (KJB)

“Only one life, “twill soon be past, Only what’s done for Christ will last. Only one life, yes only one, Now let me say, “Thy will be done”; And when at last I’ll hear the call, I know I’ll say “twas worth it all”; Only one life,’twill soon be past, Only what’s done for Christ will last. ” CT Studd

