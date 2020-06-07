Minneapolis Mayor Frey Asks For Government Handout After He Allowed His City To Be Looted And Burned By Leftist Mob For Days
Minneapolis Mayor Frey Asks for Government Handout After He Allowed His City to be Looted and Burned by Leftist Mob for Days

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey wept on Friday for nearly a minute at George Floyd’s casket.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) lashed out at President Trump in an overnight press conference last week while his city was burning in the split-screen.

Frey later admitted to reporters that it was his decision for police officers to abandon the 3rd Precinct police station that was taken over by protesters who looted and torched.

Frey failed to call in the National Guard for several days as hundreds of Minneapolis businesses and government offices were destroyed by violent leftists.

Now Mayor Frey wants the federal government to bailout his city after the rioting he allowed for several days.

Source: Thegatewaypundit.com

