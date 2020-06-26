Italian Doctor: Coronavirus Could Disappear Without Vaccine Due To Genetic Mutations

An Italian infectious disease doctor believes the coronavirus has become less dangerous — and could disappear on its own without a vaccine due to genetic mutations because of our immune system’s reaction to the virus.

An Italian infectious disease doctor believes coronavirus could disappear on its own without a vaccine

Dr. Matteo Bassetti is the head of the infectious diseases clinic at the San Martino hospital

He said the virus appears to have become less potent, possibly due to genetic mutations

“It was like an aggressive tiger in March and April but now it’s like a wild cat,” Bassetti said.

“Even elderly patients, aged 80 or 90, are now sitting up in bed and they are breathing without help. The same patients would have died in two or three days before”

It’s possible that the virus will be eradicated before researchers find a vaccine, he said

“I think the virus has mutated because our immune system reacts to the virus and we have a lower viral load now”

According to an earlier study, unique micro RNA in Indians give them comparatively better immunity to protect against Coronavirus

Dr. Matteo Bassetti, the head of the infectious diseases clinic at the San Martino hospital, said the virus appears to have become less potent, possibly due to genetic mutations, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

“The clinical impression I have is that the virus is changing in severity,” Bassetti told the outlet.

“In March and early April the patterns were completely different. People were coming to the emergency department with a very difficult to manage illness and they needed oxygen and ventilation, some developed pneumonia.”

But he said in the past month, “the picture has completely changed in terms of patterns.”

“It was like an aggressive tiger in March and April but now it’s like a wild cat,” Bassetti said. “Even elderly patients, aged 80 or 90, are now sitting up in bed and they are breathing without help. The same patients would have died in two or three days before.”

He said one of the reasons for the virus becoming weaker could be that it has mutated in response to social distancing measures.

“I think the virus has mutated because our immune system reacts to the virus and we have a lower viral load now due to the lockdown, mask-wearing, social distancing,” he said. “We still have to demonstrate why it’s different now.”

It’s possible that the virus will be eradicated before researchers find a vaccine, he said.

“We have fewer and fewer people infected and it could end up with the virus dying out,” Bassetti said.

According to an earlier study, unique micro RNA in Indians give them comparatively better immunity to protect against Coronavirus. The study revealed that the severity of COVID-19 in India is less compared to other countries because of this unique RNA in Indians.

Similar claims were made by Russian experts as well. According to the Director of the Moscow based Microbiology Research Institute, herd immunity saved Russia from Coronavirus. He attributed lower Coronavirus death rates in Russia to higher herd immunity among Russians.

As GreatGameIndia reported earlier, studies on herd immunity are grossly neglected. Herd immunity occurs when a large percentage of a population has developed immunity to an infection, whether through previous infections or vaccinations, thereby protecting individuals who are not immune. This is akin to a chink in the chain breaking a chain reaction.

As drugmakers across the world race to develop a coronavirus vaccine, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said, “There’s no guarantee that the vaccine is actually going to be effective.”

He also said that the vaccine may backfire and on the contrary strengthen the virus, itself. Meanwhile, even as there are concerns at the highest levels that COVID-19 vaccine may not actually work, mandatory vaccination programs are being forced on developing nations.

Meanwhile, results of a shocking new Israeli study showed that COVID-19 infections subsided in 70 days irrespective of whether the country went into lockdown or remained open.

A prominent Israeli mathematician, analyst, former general and Chairman of the Israeli Space Agency claims simple statistical analysis demonstrates that the spread of COVID-19 peaks after about 40 days and declines to almost zero after 70 days — no matter where it strikes, and no matter what measures governments impose to try to thwart it.

There is huge pressure from the vaccine industry combined with the fear-mongering from media to extend the lockdown until they come up with their vaccines. Infact, past experience show this is exactly what the World Health Organization (WHO) did a decade ago.

In 2009, during the H1N1 outbreak the WHO not only faked a pandemic but also kept the identity of their advisers secret from people. Eventually, when committees were setup and it was found that WHO was following orders from the vaccine lobby, the WHO officials were force to apologies for this crime against humanity. And now, we are witnessing the same episode repeat again.