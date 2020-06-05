India Funds Vaccine Cartel Accused Of 38 Million Premature Deaths Worldwide

The Indian government has pledged US $15 million to the global vaccine alliance GAVI over the next 5 years for the global Coronavirus vaccine project led by Britain.

GAVI is largely led by the British government and Bill Gates. While the UK is GAVI’s largest funder, its implementation follows what is known as the” Gates approach”.

Known as the Vaccine Cartel or Pharma Cartel by critics, such vaccines have been accused of causing atleast 38 million premature deaths worldwide.

On 4th June 2020, the British government organised the Global Vaccine Summit 2020, to raise US$7.4 billion (approximately £6 billion) in funding for their global vaccine project.

Indian Prime Minister committed US$15 million to GAVI over the next 5 years.

According to GAVI, India is the only country that has moved from being a recipient to a donor. The country is also now its largest manufacturer, accounting for more than 60% of GAVI vaccines.

The UK has funded GAVI since its inception in 2000 and is its largest donor, with a pledge of £1.65 billion for the next five years.

The Global Vaccine Summit 2020 was organised to position Britain at the center stage for the Global Coronavirus Response Initiative with a funding of 7.4 billion euros (approximately £6.64 billion) toward vaccines, tests and treatment to tackle coronavirus.

However, GAVI has been criticized for giving private donors more unilateral power to decide on global health goals, prioritizing new, expensive vaccines while putting less money and effort into expanding coverage of old, cheap ones, harming local healthcare systems, spending too much on subsidies to large, profitable pharmaceutical companies without reducing the prices of some vaccines, and its conflicts of interest in having vaccine manufacturers on its governance board.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) has spent heavily on GAVI, contributing $750 million just to its launch and a whopping $1.56 billion since 2016.

But little is known of how its money and its consultant friends exert tremendous influence in the space of public health and international governance and how Bill Gates infiltrated Global Health.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of former American President John F. Kennedy, in a lengthy piece exposed Bill Gates agenda in India and his “obsession with vaccines”.

“In addition to using his philanthropy to control WHO, UNICEF, GAVI, and PATH, Gates funds a private pharmaceutical company that manufactures vaccines, and additionally is donating $50 million to 12 pharmaceutical companies to speed up development of a coronavirus vaccine.

Bill Gates Agenda In India Exposed By Robert Kennedy Jr : https://t.co/BZq5Mh4zXP — J Gopikrishnan (@jgopikrishnan70) May 17, 2020

In his (Bill Gates) recent media appearances, Gates appears confident that the Covid-19 crisis will now give him the opportunity to force his dictatorial vaccine programs on American (and Indian) children.”

However, these GAVI prescribed vaccines have been at the center of numerous controversies for its serious ill-effects and even causing deaths.

Multiple vaccine-related mishaps have been recorded in India, one of the countries eligible for Gavi allocations.

In 2013, when the pentavalent drug was introduced in a pilot project, 13 deaths were reported from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Haryana, all pointing towards pentavalent as the cause.

Maharashtra’s state health department stopped the use of a batch of pentavalent vaccine after Central Drug Laboratory found it to be of substandard quality.

In Vietnam, since the vaccine was first used in 2007, at least 63 children have died after vaccination. Vietnam’s health ministry suspended the vaccine in May 2013 after the death of nine children.

In 2011, India’s Union health ministry conducted an investigation into 54 infant deaths in Tamil Nadu, concluding that ‘adverse events following immunisation were observed after administering pentavalent.

However, this figure of vaccine related deaths is much higher and according to Madhav Nalpat, the Director of the Department of Geopolitics & International Relations at Manipal University, critical drugs produced by Big Pharma have resulted in as many as 38 million premature deaths.

However, this figure of vaccine related deaths is much higher and according to Madhav Nalpat, the Director of the Department of Geopolitics & International Relations at Manipal University, critical drugs produced by Big Pharma have resulted in as many as 38 million premature deaths.

The BMGF funds international NGOs such as GAVI and PATH, which follow its policy of favouring the brands produced by US-EU companies such as Ely Lilly, Pfizer, GSK, Merck, Novartis and other such companies known for the high price of several of the medicines marketed by them.

Although exact figures are difficult to come by, a health expert claimed that the “intolerably high prices of critical drugs produced by Big Pharma have resulted in as many as 38 million premature deaths in underdeveloped countries during the past decade”, and that this figure would have been “much more in case civil society groups in Europe had not agitated successfully for entry to cheaper substitutes from India for several extortionately priced drugs for killer diseases produced by pharma conglomerates in the developed world”.

Because of the immense reach of Big Pharma as well as the BMGF, sources preferred to remain anonymous.

In India, according to a health activist, “almost every health correspondent is being bombarded with favourable information about the BMGF”, and perhaps as a consequence, both in television as well as in print, negative comment on the giant organisation is almost zero”.

Other NGOs linked to BMGF are GAVI and PHFI (Public Health Foundation of India), the latter being a wing of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), which works closely with operatives from PATH and GAVI.

The potential ill-effects of mixing together multiple vaccines in the human body has not been given due attention in the pell-mell rush to approve vaccines for mass testing or usage in India, warn health professionals.

An Italian politician has demanded arrest of Bill Gates in Italian Parliament. Sara Cunial, MP for Rome denounced Bill Gates as "Vaccine Criminal" and urged Italian President to hand him over to the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity

In 2009, the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccines were given to 16,000 tribals school girls in Telangana as part of observation studies related to a cervical cancer vaccine.

Months later, hundreds of girls started falling ill and five of them died. The vaccine was Gardasil manufactured by American pharmaceutical company Merck.

An investigation by the standing committee on Health and Welfare led to startling revelations. The observation studies were carried out by the American NGO called Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH).

The Gardasil was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in 2006 and same year MoU was signed between PATH and Indian Council of Medical Research to introduce HPV vaccines India’s Universal Immunization Programme.

While there is growing criticism against these organisations worldwide, India is again collaborating on similar initiatives on coronavirus vaccine with the same Vaccine Cartel.

While there is growing criticism against these organisations worldwide, India is again collaborating on similar initiatives on coronavirus vaccine with the same Vaccine Cartel.

A consortium comprising Serum Institute, Gates Foundation, MIT, and Spy Biotech (a UK based biotech company) is trying to develop a vaccine using the new spy-tag vaccine development technology.

A long-term Merck and Wellcome Trust venture on vaccine research, policy and manufacturing will be based in Delhi.

Source: GreatGameIndia.com