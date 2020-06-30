House Passes Bill To ‘voluntarily’ Begin Placing Human Implantable Microchips Into The Bodies Of All State Government Employees

Michigan State Rep. Bronna Kahle sponsored the successful bill, and while the microchips are not widely used throughout the state she believes they will become standard in the coming years.

“With the way technology has increased over the years and as it continues to grow, it’s important Michigan job providers balance the interests of the company with their employees’ expectations of privacy,” said the bill’s sponsor Michigan State Rep. Bronna Kahle.

“While these miniature devices are on the rise, so are the calls of workers to have their privacy protected.”

The bill will be introduced to the State Senate where, if it passes, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be able to sign the legislation into Michigan law.

The Michigan House passed a bill making implanted company microchips voluntary for employees, according to a local ABC News report.

People have been placing human implantable microchips in their bodies for years now, and we have chronicled all that for you over the years.

Now the state government of Michigan has passed a bill that will call for all state government employees to receive microchips inside their bodies.

But don’t worry, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the same person who wants due-date abortion, has reassured everyone that it will be ‘voluntary’. After thinking about that long and hard, 🤣🤣🤣 is all I have to say about that.

“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom.

“Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.” Revelation 13:16-18 (KJB)

Is this really where we are, is this actually where things stand, American citizens receiving microchips from the government?

Yep, that is exactly where we are. We told you this was coming, welcome to the first wave of ‘voluntary’ microchip implantations. The second wave will be less voluntary, the third wave will be under Antichrist himself.

Michigan House passes bill to make human implantable employee microchips ‘voluntary’ for now

FROM THE JPOST: Michigan State Rep. Bronna Kahle sponsored the successful bill, and while the microchips are not widely used throughout the state she believes they will become standard in the coming years.

“With the way technology has increased over the years and as it continues to grow, it’s important Michigan job providers balance the interests of the company with their employees’ expectations of privacy,” said the bill’s sponsor Michigan State Rep. Bronna Kahle.

“While these miniature devices are on the rise, so are the calls of workers to have their privacy protected.”

The bill will be introduced to the State Senate where, if it passes, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be able to sign the legislation into Michigan law.

The microchips in discussion, are about the size of a large grain of rice inserted between an employees thumb and forefinger to give employees access to different amenities throughout the office.

They not battery powered, and are instead activated and used as individual ID for the employee when introduced to a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) reader.

The chips can be used as a key fob for the office, time cards, a credit account for the cafeteria or vending machines, a way to access company laptop or office devices and, more controversially, as a way for employers to track employee productivity.

It can track when a person arrives at work and leaves the building, activities the employee does throughout the day such as accessing the laptop or even what they decide to eat at the cafeteria.

Under the bill companies would still be permitted to use the microchip system, however, employees would have the opportunity to opt out if they wished. – Read more

Predictive Programming Netflix Cartoon In ‘SmartMark’

Netflix began showing “Stretch Armstrong & The Flex Fighters” in 2017, and the episode in particular we are showing you here has the characters lining up to happily receive something called a ‘smartmark’, basically a mobile app that is implanted inside your body.

That’s how close we are, brothers and sisters, and this is how close the New World Order is to rolling it out.

Everything related to COVID-19, the global lockdowns, the crashing of the world’s economies, the digital Immunity Passports, and now the race riots are all connected and will bring the entire world to the doorstep of Antichrist and the Mark of the Beast.

Source: Nowtheendbegins.com