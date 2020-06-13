High-Ranking Vatican Official: COVID-19 Is A ‘Colossal Operation of Social Engineering’

It’s amazing to observe just how much perspectives have changed regarding Covid-19. It’s also quite something to observe how almost every global crisis that seems to emerge every single year is surrounded by controversy and what seems to be clear misinformation.

What appears to be happening here is a lot of noteworthy and factual information when it comes to Covid-19 has been labelled as “fake news” and as disinformation, while information that is [obviously fake] is constantly beamed out by mainstream media.

There are a number of examples, with regards to Covid-19 one of them is evidence supporting the idea that death numbers have been greatly exaggerated and miscalculated, while mainstream media has claimed the complete opposite.

YouTube even committed to banning any information that contradicts the World Health Organization (WHO) in any way.

The censorship of information, opinions, and free speech has ramped up to a level that we’ve never experienced before.

They’ve even been censoring some of the leading scientists and epidemiologists for sharing an opinion that contradicts the WHO.

As a result of these measures, more and more people are waking up every single day to various facts about the human experience that have gone largely unacknowledged and even ridiculed for a long time, like the the fact that there is a “deep state.”

Despite the fact that this deep state has been ‘ousted’ in the public eye a number of times, and has been ‘called’ out by various presidents and politicians around the world for years, it’s still considered a conspiracy theory and remains largely unacknowledged and unaddressed by many.

Within the past year or so, we’ve seen this type of response by mainstream media, the concerns of this deep state, but only in the form of ridicule.

Why is there such a strong effort to ridicule the idea of a deep state, a government within the government, especially when it’s been talked about for so long?

Why is there such a strong effort to censor information?

Should people not be able to have the right to freely and openly look at information, opinion, sources and evidence for and determine for themselves what is and what isn’t?

Why is there a digital authoritarian Orwellian “fact-checker” patrolling the internet telling people what is, and what isn’t?

Behind the ostensible government sits enthroned an invisible government owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people. To destroy this invisible government, to befoul the unholy alliance between corrupt business and corrupt politics is the first task of the statesmanship of today.” – Theodore Roosevelt (source)

When I think about the deep state, I think about a small group of people that are high up in the corporate/ financial world who exercise great power over the global military industrial complex.

I think about rouge parts of powerful government agencies, and I think that their main goal is to mould and manipulate the minds of the masses for their own selfish purposes.

We’ve seen this happen with various topics, not just with race and global pandemics, with with topics like the ‘war on terror’ and the ‘war on drugs,’ among many others.

Below is a letter written by a former high-ranking Vatican Official, Carlo Maria Vigano, former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States and Secretary-General of the Governorate of Vatican City, who also recently released a huge statement implicating Pope Francis in the cover-up of sexual abuse within the Vatican.

The letter was recently written regarding the current state of the world and was addressed to Donald Trump.

In the letter, Vigano brings up this “deep state,” as well as the idea that the Covid pandemic has been one giant “social engineering experiment”:

In recent months we have been witnessing the formation of two opposing sides that I would call Biblical: the children of light and the children of darkness.

The children of light constitute the most conspicuous part of humanity, while the children of darkness represent an absolute minority.

And yet the former are the object of a sort of discrimination which places them in a situation of moral inferiority with respect to their adversaries, who often hold strategic positions in government, in politics, in the economy and in the media.

In an apparently inexplicable way, the good are held hostage by the wicked and by those who help them either out of self-interest or fearfulness.

These two sides, which have a Biblical nature, follow the clear separation between the offspring of the Woman and the offspring of the Serpent.

On the one hand there are those who, although they have a thousand defects and weaknesses, are motivated by the desire to do good, to be honest, to raise a family, to engage in work, to give prosperity to their homeland, to help the needy, and, in obedience to the Law of God, to merit the Kingdom of Heaven.

On the other hand, there are those who serve themselves, who do not hold any moral principles, who want to demolish the family and the nation, exploit workers to make themselves unduly wealthy, foment internal divisions and wars, and accumulate power and money: for them the fallacious illusion of temporal well-being will one day — if they do not repent — yield to the terrible fate that awaits them, far from God, in eternal damnation.

In society, Mr. President, these two opposing realities co-exist as eternal enemies, just as God and Satan are eternal enemies.

And it appears that the children of darkness — whom we may easily identify with the deep state which you wisely oppose and which is fiercely waging war against you in these days — have decided to show their cards, so to speak, by now revealing their plans.

They seem to be so certain of already having everything under control that they have laid aside that circumspection that until now had at least partially concealed their true intentions.

The investigations already under way will reveal the true responsibility of those who managed the Covid emergency not only in the area of health care but also in politics, the economy, and the media.

We will probably find that in this colossal operation of social engineering there are people who have decided the fate of humanity, arrogating to themselves the right to act against the will of citizens and their representatives in the governments of nations.

We will also discover that the riots in these days were provoked by those who, seeing that the virus is inevitably fading and that the social alarm of the pandemic is waning, necessarily have had to provoke civil disturbances, because they would be followed by repression which, although legitimate, could be condemned as an unjustified aggression against the population.

The same thing is also happening in Europe, in perfect synchrony.

It is quite clear that the use of street protests is instrumental to the purposes of those who would like to see someone elected in the upcoming presidential elections who embodies the goals of the deep state and who expresses those goals faithfully and with conviction.

It will not be surprising if, in a few months, we learn once again that hidden behind these acts of vandalism and violence there are those who hope to profit from the dissolution of the social order so as to build a world without freedom: Solve et Coagula, as the Masonic adage teaches.

Although it may seem disconcerting, the opposing alignments I have described are also found in religious circles. There are faithful Shepherds who care for the flock of Christ, but there are also mercenary infidels who seek to scatter the flock and hand the sheep over to be devoured by ravenous wolves.

It is not surprising that these mercenaries are allies of the children of darkness and hate the children of light: just as there is a deep state, there is also a deep church that betrays its duties and forswears its proper commitments before God.

Thus the Invisible Enemy, whom good rulers fight against in public affairs, is also fought against by good shepherds in the ecclesiastical sphere. It is a spiritual battle, which I spoke about in my recent Appeal which was published on May 8.

For the first time, the United States has in you a President who courageously defends the right to life, who is not ashamed to denounce the persecution of Christians throughout the world, who speaks of Jesus Christ and the right of citizens to freedom of worship.

Your participation in the March for Life, and more recently your proclamation of the month of April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month, are actions that confirm which side you wish to fight on. And I dare to believe that both of us are on the same side in this battle, albeit with different weapons.

For this reason, I believe that the attack to which you were subjected after your visit to the National Shrine of Saint John Paul II is part of the orchestrated media narrative which seeks not to fight racism and bring social order, but to aggravate dispositions; not to bring justice, but to legitimize violence and crime; not to serve the truth, but to favor one political faction.

And it is disconcerting that there are Bishops — such as those whom I recently denounced — who, by their words, prove that they are aligned on the opposing side.

They are subservient to the deep state, to globalism, to aligned thought, to the New World Order which they invoke ever more frequently in the name of a universal brotherhood which has nothing Christian about it, but which evokes the Masonic ideals of those want to dominate the world by driving God out of the courts, out of schools, out of families, and perhaps even out of churches.

The American people are mature and have now understood how much the mainstream media does not want to spread the truth but seeks to silence and distort it, spreading the lie that is useful for the purposes of their masters.

However, it is important that the good — who are the majority — wake up from their sluggishness and do not accept being deceived by a minority of dishonest people with unavowable purposes.

It is necessary that the good, the children of light, come together and make their voices heard. What more effective way is there to do this, Mr. President, than by prayer, asking the Lord to protect you, the United States, and all of humanity from this enormous attack of the Enemy?

Before the power of prayer, the deceptions of the children of darkness will collapse, their plots will be revealed, their betrayal will be shown, their frightening power will end in nothing, brought to light and exposed for what it is: an infernal deception.

Mr. President, my prayer is constantly turned to the beloved American nation, where I had the privilege and honor of being sent by Pope Benedict XVI as Apostolic Nuncio.

In this dramatic and decisive hour for all of humanity, I am praying for you and also for all those who are at your side in the government of the United States. I trust that the American people are united with me and you in prayer to Almighty God.

United against the Invisible Enemy of all humanity, I bless you and the First Lady, the beloved American nation, and all men and women of good will.

+ Carlo Maria Viganò

Titular Archbishop of Ulpiana

Former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States of America

Leaving religion aside, I think this letter is yet another example that has emerged over the years outlining one of the biggest issues that faces our world today, people who want to continue to manipulate human consciousness for ulterior motives, and do so by going as far to creating, funding and even sometimes faking events in order to justify their proposed solutions to the problem they created, just as Edward Snowden recently said with regards to the new coronavirus, stating that it’s being used push more authoritarian measures on the human population.

Donald Trump & Politics – Far From The Answer

Sure, we might be witnessing, in some sense, a struggle between Donald Trump and the powers that wish to remove him from the presidency.

A massive campaign to do this began four years ago, and everything we’ve seen or heard about Donald Trump has been about constantly ridiculing him.

Politics is not about making the world a better place, it’s about convincing everybody that you’re better than someone else, and that you deserve great power.

Politics and the way it’s set up is not fit to handle nor tackle the issues our world faces today, it’s a very poor means for change and a system the human race seems to be growing out of and no longer resonating with.

At the end of the day, I believe voting doesn’t really make a difference but simply reinforces a system we can no longer afford to even play with.

We can’t continue doing the same thing every four years and expect change to come from one person. We can’t constantly look to and rely on a president to make any significant change.

At the end of the day, change has to come from us, it should be quite clear that it’s not going to come from those who we choose to refer to as our ‘leaders.’

We can shut down, obey and listen when it comes to massive global lockdown for a pandemic that doesn’t seem to be any more dangerous than the flu, but we can’t do the same for the environment, to combat hunger and the other diseases and lack of resources that contribute do the deaths of tens of millions of people every single year.

It just doesn’t make sense.

Seeing through the manipulation of human consciousness, today, is a huge key to transforming our world.

We can’t change our world until we identify the problem, and for the years the problem has been presenting itself as the solution, as a God, as an entity we should praise and give our power over to.

Source: Collective-evolution.com