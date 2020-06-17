Why Is Bill Gates Thrilled? Fda Bans Hydroxychloroquine For Covid!
Bill GatesCoronavirus

FDA Bans Hydroxychloroquine For Covid: Bill Gates is Thrilled

Big pharma is thrilled today after the FDA has rescinded permission for the emergency use of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of Covid-19.

This after two “prestigious” medical journals have recently been forced to withdraw publication of articles critical of the use of hydroxychloroquine.

The trials cited by the FDA did not include the critical component zinc according to critics, and was thus doomed to fail.

That leaves enormously expensive new drugs in trial and the elusive vaccine as the “only way” to end the coronahysteria. Meanwhile states are pushing the idea of a “second wave” and are eyeing another shutdown.

Also read: Association Of American Physicians And Surgeons Sues FDA For ‘Irrational’ Interference Of Access To Life-Saving Hydroxychloroquine

Source: YouTube.com

Members of Brazil's Parliament Broke Into Hospital that Claimed to Have 5,000 Infected & 200 Dead from COVID19 – The Hospital Was EMPTY Previous post

Related Articles

Members Of Brazil's Parliament Broke Into Hospital That Claimed To Have 5,000 Infected & 200 Dead From Covid19 – The Hospital Was Empty
CoronavirusFalse FlagsNews

Members of Brazil’s Parliament Broke Into Hospital that Claimed to Have 5,000 Infected & 200 Dead from COVID19 – The Hospital Was EMPTY

Vladimir Kvachkov, Colonel Of The Gru
CoronavirusDepopulation

Ex-Russian Intel Officer Says COVID-19 is Part of the Depopulation Agenda

Covid 19 Lockdowns
CoronavirusFalse FlagsHealthcare

COVID-19 Lockdowns Are Neither Necessary, Nor Scientific, Nor Helpful

Ron Paul Coronavirus Hoax
CoronavirusFalse Flags

Ron Paul: Is The ‘Second Wave’ Another Coronavirus Hoax?