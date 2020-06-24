Fake Black Man, Shaun King, Calls For Destruction Of All Jesus Statues And Stained Glass In Christian Churches

Shaun King, the controversial Black Lives Matter activist known for pushing false claims, called for the destruction of Jesus Christ statues and Christian churches for their depiction of the “white” holy family, which King argued are forms of “white supremacy” and “racist propaganda” that promote “oppression.”

by Geoffrey Grider

How’s this for irony? Shaun King, outspoken anarchist for domestic terror group Black Lives Matter, has a white father and a white mother, but likes to pretend that he is a black man.

Childhood photos show him to be a ginger-haired, freckled-faced white kid.

But yesterday, incensed over the fact that there are Christian statues and images that depict Jesus Christ as a white man, demanded they must all come down and be destroyed because they are symbols of white supremacy.

It doesn’t get any more ironic than that.

Shaun King since 2015 has raised millions of dollars in the name of haitian orphans and families of blacks killed by white cops.

But much of that money never reached those groups, leading people on the Left to ask where all that money went? In 2016, Shaun King was fired by the Daily News for plagiarism. Shaun King is a grifter who has culturally appropriated the black for his own personal gain and profit.

But most of the people behind Black Lives Matter are in fact white Socialists.

I have no love for statues of Jesus, regardless of skin color, to me they are graven images used by Catholics and Charismatics in idol worship. But neither do I call for their destruction, I am not a Nazi and I am not an anarchist.

Shaun King is, and so are the members of Black Lives Matter. Shaun King is a white man preaching black supremacy, and if he wants to destroy those statues and stained glass, he will have to go through me to do it.

Every Christian should feel the same way.

FROM THE DAILY WIRE: “Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down,” the activist posted via Twitter on Monday. “They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been.”

“In the Bible,” King continued, “when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Denmark.”

“Tear them down.”

In a follow-up post, King called for the destruction of stained glass windows, murals, and other parts of Christian churches and buildings that depict Biblical figures as white.

“Yes,” he wrote. “All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down. They are a gross form white supremacy. Created as tools of oppression. Racist propaganda.”

“They should all come down,” he added.

As noted by Fox News, many on Twitter pointed out to King that differing cultures depict Biblical figures in ways that resemble their own community.

“Ethiopia, for instance, has depicted Jesus as black for more than 1,500 years,” the report highlighted. “Likewise, images of Jesus appearing Asian can be found throughout the Far East.”

The messaging from Shaun King comes on the heels of the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests and riots over alleged institutional racism.

The rioting, first sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a troubling arrest caught on viral video, quickly led to the destruction of statues for various reasons, including the depicted figures owning slaves.

In 2019, King “recklessly exploited” the shooting death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, who was tragically caught in the crossfire, “to stoke racial fear and hatred,” National Review reported.

“The Black Lives Matter activist and columnist for the Intercept immediately pounced — using his huge Twitter platform, followed by 1.1 million people, to cast the incident as a racial hate crime.

“King splashed a photo of Robert Cantrell, a white man who had been arrested for robbery the same day as the Barnes shooting, all over social media.” The men allegedly connected to Barnes’ death were black.

Aside from King’s history of false accusations, the activist has lost trust from some on the far-left over his less-than-transparent money raising endeavors, and for past reports that King allegedly lied about being black, himself.

“I have been told for most of my life that the white man on my birth certificate is not my biological father and that my actual biological father is a light-skinned black man,” King said back in 2015, addressing the controversy.

“My mother and I have discussed her affair. She was a young woman in a bad relationship and I have no judgment.”

Most recently, the activist used his fame and massive social media platform to become a surrogate for open democratic-socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), even opening a Brooklyn rally for senator last year. READ MORE

Shaun King Is The Whitest Black Man I Ever Saw!