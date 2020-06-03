Donald Trump Threatens Regulation Or Shutdown Of Social Media Companies
President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned social media companies to stop silencing conservatives on their platforms or face a stiff penalty.

“Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices,” he wrote. “We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.”

The president said that despite attempts by tech companies to stop him from winning in 2016, he still won but warned that the companies would try again in 2020.

“We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again,” he wrote.

Trump commented on social media companies after Twitter on Tuesday branded one of his tweets warning about vote-by-mail fraud with a fact check.

“Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win,” Trump wrote. “Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!”

