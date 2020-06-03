Deep State is Behind the Plandemic and Rioting to Usher in the New World Order

As our world changes rapidly right before our very eyes, it has been very well established, at least for those who follow the alternative media and not the propaganda corporate media, that there is an overall plan in place that is being implemented at a very fast pace, and of course the natural questions being asked by those who realize this is: Who is behind all of this?

It is not a new plan. It is a plan that has existed for a very long time, and those who are working to implement the plan are not even hiding it anymore as we have previously reported.

It is a plan for a New World Order, and we have covered this in previous articles.

Those working to implement the plan have done so mostly behind the scenes throughout the years, and those who discover the leaders of this movement and dare to publish it, have either been eliminated if they were too big of a threat, or just ridiculed as “conspiracy theorists,” since they control the media and have conditioned the public for many, many years to believe the things they want us to believe.

In what is now very obviously being seen as a prophetic film, Out of Shadows exposes who the real enemy is behind all of this, and if you have not watched it yet, it is time to do so.

It has been viewed by almost 14 million people on YouTube at the time of my writing this article, and even if Google takes it down off of YouTube, you will still be able to watch it on other platforms, as long as the Internet stays up.

The producers of Out of Shadows are not the first ones to unmask the true enemy behind the New World Order, of course, so this article will provide evidence and further testimony to show who the real enemy is, and the group of people following his leadership in a group known as the Illuminati.

The False Narrative the Corporate Media Wants You to Believe

Many groups are now being blamed in the corporate media, and even in the alternative media, as causing the current riots that have spread across the country.

And while there is some truth in naming these groups, it is obvious that this plan is very well organized, and very well funded.

What we are seeing unfold before our eyes today in the U.S., very much resembles what we have seen throughout history in countries that have experienced regime change through social unrest, and in most of those situations you can find ties to the U.S. intelligence agencies, particularly the CIA.

Much of what I am going to present in this article is based on the testimony of two whistleblowers: one from the FBI, and one from the CIA.

Please understand that for someone to come out of one of the U.S. Intelligence agencies, which mostly operate in secret, that these people put their own lives and careers on the line, and the corporate propaganda media, which we have previously revealed is mostly influenced by the CIA to produce a unified message they want you to believe, will do everything they can to smear their reputations, if they allow them to live.

Big Tech is compliant with this propaganda media, censoring information from social media outlets and controlling Internet searches.

So if you search for information about these two men, expect to find mostly negative information about them, even in the alternative media sometimes.

Former FBI Chief Ted Gunderson

The first one is former FBI Chief Ted Gunderson, who died in 2011. Many of his videos have disappeared from YouTube, but some still remain, and others remain on other platforms.

Ted Gunderson was born in Colorado Springs. He graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1950. Gunderson joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation in December 1951 under J. Edgar Hoover.

He served in the Mobile, Knoxville, New York City, and Albuquerque offices. He held posts as an Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge in New Haven and Philadelphia.

In 1973 he became the head of the Memphis FBI and then the head of the Dallas FBI in 1975. Ted Gunderson was appointed the head of the Los Angeles FBI in 1977.

In 1979 he was one of a handful interviewed for the job of FBI director, which ultimately went to William H. Webster.

After retiring from the FBI, Gunderson set up a private investigation firm, Ted L. Gunderson and Associates, in Santa Monica.

In a 1995 conference in Dallas, Gunderson warned about the proliferation of secret Satanic groups, and the danger posed by the New World Order, a shadow government that controls the U.S. government.

He also claimed that a “slave auction” in which children were sold to men in turbans had been held in Las Vegas, that four thousand ritual human sacrifices are performed in New York City every year, and that the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City was carried out by the U.S. government.

Gunderson discovered that in the U.S. there is a secret widespread network of groups who kidnap children and infants, and subject them to Satanic ritual abuse and subsequent human sacrifice.

One of those groups is called The Finders, which Gunderson said is operated by the CIA.

Gunderson traveled around the country giving lectures about his work, which included cases that led him to discover the hidden groups involved with the Satanic Occult, which included child sex abuse and child sacrifice.

His general lecture was about 4 hours, but there is one lecture still available today where he condensed this down to just a little over one hour.

At the end of this lecture, Gunderson has a woman named Linda Weigand come up and give her testimony. As he introduced her, Gunderson said:

This is one of the most classic examples of corruption, I have ever seen. And believe me, you can tell from my lecture, that I’ve seen some pretty awful examples of corruption.

Since her testimony is at the end of his lecture, we extracted it out into a separate video so you can choose to watch it first, if you want to get a taste of what this topic is all about.

But I have to warn you, this is very GRAPHIC, and very evil. It will disturb you.

I would not normally publish something this horrible and this ugly, but the times we are currently living in necessitate that as many people as possible need to know the depths of horror that have been happening in this country for a very long time now.

Here is the full lecture by Ted Gunderson:

Much of Gunderson’s work remains online here (for now.) It would be well-advised to copy his documents before they disappear.

Former CIA Agent Robert David Steele

The second person who has gone public in revealing details about child sex trafficking and Satanic ritualistic abuse is former CIA agent Robert David Steele.

Steele is a former Operations Officer (C/O) in the Clandestine Service of the Central Intelligence Agency, co-founder of the Marine Corps Intelligence Activity, and founder of the modern Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) discipline. He is currently the CEO of Earth Intelligence Network (non-profit) and Open Source Everything, Inc.

In 2018 Steele served as Chief Counsel at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Human Trafficking and Child Sex Abuse in Westminster, London by The International Tribunal for Natural Justice (ITNJ).

The Judicial Commission is comprised of world leaders who have been involved in fighting child sex trafficking for years, and includes intelligence officers, politicians, legal scholars, and many others. (Website: https://commission.itnj.org)

The International Tribunal was formed because most of the world’s government bodies today have been corrupted and no longer represent the people, but instead serve the interest of private corporations, and as such, justice is seldom found in most government judicial courts around the world today to stop such a heinous crime as child sex trafficking.

In fact, the child sex trafficking network today is actually facilitated by the rich and powerful, whose influence reaches into the political and judicial branches of society.

Included in the court proceedings of the first Judicial Commission of the Tribunal were powerful testimonies from victims who suffered unimaginable horrors as children being sexually abused and trafficked through this powerful worldwide pedophilia network that sexually trafficks children, a human trafficking network that brings in more revenue than the trafficking of weapons and drugs.

800,000 children a year in the United States go missing, many of them being sexually trafficked through pedophilia networks where the children suffer unimaginable horrors such as Satanic ritual abuse.

This number is comprised of documented cases of children gone missing, and does not include children who are born and bred into pedophilia networks and have no birth certificates, or undocumented immigrant children who come across the borders.

Worldwide, the number is close to 8 million children missing and being sexually trafficked.

During the opening Plenary Session, Chief Counsel Robert David Steele, gave perhaps the best summary of the purpose of Tribunal’s Judicial Commission, which has been condensed into a 15 minute video:

A partial transcript:

As a parent and as a patriot I have been outraged for some time by the clear and present danger to society of pedopredation (pedophilia or paedophilia).

I recognize now that child torture, child murder, and child organ harvesting is an ‘accepted’ practice at the highest levels of government, the NGO and multinational corporate sector, as well as throughout academic institutions and civil society.

This scourge persists because it is allowed to exist by the complicit authorities.

As a former spy and pioneer for Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) I have worked with INTERPOL, EUROPOL, Scotland Yard, the FBI, and the national intelligence and law enforcement services or their representatives from over 66 countries.

What I have found, without exception, is that they are all staffed by good people trapped in bad systems – systems that are not allowed to properly address this scourge – the multi-generational crime against humanity known as pedophilia.

Pedophilia – a ‘love for children’ – is not an accurate term. There is no love for children manifest in any aspect of child slavery, sexual abuse, torture, murder, or body harvesting.

For this reason the inaugural seating of the Commission of Inquiry into Human Trafficking & Child Sex Abuse, at the behest of ITNJ Commissioner Carine Hutsebaut (a criminologist and psychotherapist) the term ‘Pedopredation,’ has been designated as a more appropriate term, along with the term ‘pedosexual,’ for that considerable sub-set abuses of children outside the Satanic ritual network.

It is vital to note that many organizations that started out with the best of intentions – from the Boy Scouts to the day care centers to United Nations assistance and development groups to Oxfam as the most recent example – appear to have been infiltrated by pedopredators.

By virtue of being in daily contact with the most vulnerable members of society, our children, many of the mandated organizations have, over time, attracted numerous pedopredators to their ranks, and been compromised by their lack of proper vetting processes, as well as also turning a deliberate blind eye to the transgressions of staff.

This need not be so if governments were honest and counterintelligence were to be exercised. It appears to be a matter of policy at the highest levels of global leadership to turn a blind eye to pedopredation and pedosexuality.

It appears that pedopredation – including the attendant torture and murder of infants to produce adrenalized blood via ritual Satanic abuse – is in some cases considered an elite ‘privilege’ whereupon these echelons are permitted to practice such perversity with impunity.

There are two additional causes for alarm.

First, there appears to be a deliberate campaign by the elite to infect local, state (province) and national police, prosecutors, and judges – from Australia to Zimbabwe – with a ‘taste’ for pedosexuality.

It is used as both an initiation rite into the Deep State and Shadow Government, and as a basis for blackmail.

Worse, we are now seeing two terrible trends: one toward abusing and murdering children before they learn to speak (they cannot bear witness); and the other, perhaps brought back by U.S. forces from Afghanistan, the combination of war dogs and toddlers in a devastating combination of child rape and bestiality – dogs raping children for videos to be sold.

Add to this the growing market in fetuses, the most prized being those delivered on the floor as part of a Satanic ritual, and one has an inkling of the greatest evil on the planet.

Second, it has become clear from our early inquiries with ample documentation, that both the family courts and the insolvency courts are being used to strip children from families to convert the children into a commodity that can be sold for cash, and are also being used to strip assets from wealthy individuals who are not part of the Deep State network.

Governments are complicit in child and asset stripping, which would not occur if registrars, lawyers (barristers), and judges were held accountable. False claims and documents abound, and in their tolerated existence, challenge the legitimacy of the government.

ENOUGH! The purpose of the Commission is to do what has not been done before: to document the actual totality of missing children each year (preliminary estimates yet to be documented are eight million a year, or 22,000 a day); and also to document what happens to these children once they are ingested into the local to global pedopredation network of networks.

The average lifespan of a child once in the pedopredation (pedophilia or paedophilia) system is estimated by some to be two years — those being groomed for ‘leadership’ roles that perpetuate pedosexuality at all levels live much longer.

We have previously reported on the work of this International Tribunal.

Pawns in the Game by William Guy Carr – Exposing the Illuminati

In Ted Gunderson’s lecture, he covers the history and function of the secret society called the Illuminati. Much of what he discussed came from a book published in the 1950s by William Guy Carr, titled: Pawns in the Game.

He encouraged everyone at his lectures to get this booklet and distribute it to as many people as possible to expose the truth about the Illuminati. It is available online today in many places, including here.

William Guy Carr was a Canadian who lived from 1895 through 1959, so he lived through both World Wars. He served as a Naval Officer for Canada. The best way to get to know who William Guy Carr is to read his book.

Because as you can imagine, anyone who exposes the history and purposes of the Illuminati is going to be smeared and attacked by the corporate media and their Big Tech censors, so you will probably only read negative reviews of him online as a “conspiracy theorist” quack.

But Ted Gunderson didn’t think so. Here is the Intro from the publisher of his book:

At the early age of twelve the author was thoroughly indoctrinated into the Bolshevik ideology by two revolutionary missionaries who travelled on the same ship with him out to the Orient in 1907.

Unlike many others he didn’t swallow the bait they offered him ‘Hook, Line, and Sinker’.

He decided to keep an open mind, and to investigate matters thoroughly, before reaching any conclusions. His investigations and studies of all angles of the International Conspiracy have taken him to nearly every country in the world.

Commander Carr has had a distinguished naval career. During World War One he served as Navigating Officer of H.M. Submarines.

In World War Two he was Naval Control Officer for the St. Lawrence; then Staff Officer Operations at Shelbourne, N. S.; then Senior Naval Officer at Goose Bay, Labrador.

As an Officer on the staff of Commodore Reginald Brock he organized the 7th Victory Loan for the twenty-two Royal Canadian Naval Training Divisions.

As an author he has previously published the seven books listed above.

Some were specially bound for inclusion in The Royal Library; The Library of The Imperial War Museum; and the Sir Millington Drake Library (which is bequeathed to Eton College), and the Braille Library for the Blind. Several of his books have been published in European languages.

Commander Carr is known to many Canadians who have attended his public lectures. He toured Canada for the Canadian Clubs in 1930-31.

He warned people of the existence of an International Conspiracy. He foretold that the conspirators would, unless checked, drag the World into another Global War.

In the years between 1931 and 1939 he addressed Social and Service Clubs all over Ontario. In 1944 and 1945 he was sent on another lecture tour of Canada by The Naval authorities.

He explained why it would be necessary to win the Peace, if the fruits of military victory were not to be thrown away again.

Commander Carr is determined to inform as many people as possible regarding the Evil Forces which adversely affect all our lives, and the lives of our children. His book will be an eye-opener to parents, clergymen, teachers, students, statesmen, politicians, and labour leaders.

Pawns in the Game is a TRUE story of international intrigue, romances, corruption, graft, and political assassinations, the like of which has never been written before.

It is the story of how different groups or atheistic materialistic men have played in an international chess tournament to decide which group would win ultimate control of the wealth, natural resources, and manpower of the entire world. It is explained how the game has reached the final stage.

The lnternational Communists, and the International Capitalists, (both of whom have totalitarian ambitions) have temporarily joined hands to defeat Christian-democracy.

The cover design shows that all moves made by the International Conspirators are directed by Satan and while the situation is decidedly serious it is definitely not hopeless.

The solution is to end the game the International Conspirators have been playing right now before one or another totalitarian-minded group impose their ideas on the rest of mankind.

The story is sensational and shocking, but it is educational because it, is the TRUTH. The author offers practical solutions to problems so many people consider insoluble.

I have read this entire book in preparation to writing this article, and while I do not necessarily agree with everything Mr. Carr writes, it is a fascinating book with historical information I had not known before.

Carr personally knew or had dealings with many of the historical figures during this time period of history, which saw the birth of the Soviet Union, the rise of Nazism, and of Communism.

Carr traces the roots of today’s Illuminati as “Luciferians” all the way back to beginning of history, as recorded in the Bible, and the Central Bankers he traces all the way back to the Jewish hierarchy of the “Money-Changers” that Jesus Christ drove out of the Temple back in the First Century.

He basically came to a period in his life where he used the Bible to help explain all the International intrigue he had experienced in his day and age.

Whether you believe in the Bible or not, and whether you believe in Satan or not, this is still valuable information to help understand the day and times we live in, because this secret society known as the Illuminati most certainly exists, and they most certainly worship Satan as their god, they most certainly offer up child sacrifices and sexually traffick children, and they are hard at work to destroy everything they can to setup their New World Order.

If you brush this off or excuse it as superstition or conspiracy theories, you will not likely understand the motives of those in power today seeking to destroy our country right now and setup this New World Order, because that is EXACTLY what they want you to believe (that they are not real and don’t exist).

Here is how Carr summarizes the formation of the current roots of the Illuminati:

Adam Weishaupt, a jesuit-trained professor of canon law, defected from christianity, and embraced the Luciferian ideology while teaching in Ingoldstadt University.

In 1770 the money lenders (who had recently organized the House of Rothschild), retained him to revise and modernize the age-old ‘protocols’ designed to give the Synagogue of Satan ultimate world domination so they can impose the Luciferian ideology upon what remains of the Human Race, after the final social cataclysm, by use of satanic despotism. Weishaupt completed his task May 1st, 1776.

The plan required the destruction of ALL existing governments and religions. This objective was to be reached by dividing the masses, whom he termed Goyim (meaning human cattle) into opposing camps in ever increasing numbers on political, racial, social, economic and other issues.

The opposing sides were then to be armed and an ‘incident’ provided which would cause them to fight and weaken themselves as they destroyed National Governments and Religious Institutions.

In 1776 Weishaupt organized the Illuminati to put the plot into execution. The word Illuminati is derived from Lucifer, and means ‘holders of the light’.

Using the lie that his objective was to bring about a one world government to enable men with proven mental ability to govern the world he recruited about two thousand followers.

These included the most intelligent men in the field of Arts and Letters : Education : the sciences, finance and industry. He then established Lodges of the Grand Orient to be their secret headquarters.

Weishaupt’s revised plan required his Illuminati to do the following things to help them accomplish their purpose.

(1) Use monetary and sex bribery to obtain control of people already occupying positions in high places in the various levels of ALL governments and other fields of human endeavour.

Once an influential person had fallen for the lies, deceits, and temptations of the Illuminati they were to be held in bondage by application of political and other forms of blackmail and threats of financial ruin, public exposure, and physical harm and even death to themselves and their loved ones.

(2) Illuminati on the faculties of colleges and universities were to recommend students possessing exceptional mental ability belonging to well bred families with international leanings for special training in internationalism.

This training was to be provided by granting scholarships to those selected. They were to be educated (indoctrinated) into accepting the ‘Idea’ that only a One World Government can put an end to re curring wars and tribulations.

They were to be at first persuaded and then convinced that men of special ability and brains had the RIGHT to rule those less gifted, because the Goyim (masses of the people) don’t know what is best for them physically, mentally and spiritually.

Today three such special schools are located in Gordonstoun in Scotland; Salem in Germany; and Anavryta in Greece.

Prince Phillip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth of England, was educated at Gordonstoun at the instigation of Lord Louis Mountbatten, his Uncle, who became Britain’s Admiral of the Fleet after World War Two ended.

(3) Influential people trapped into coming under the control of the Illuminati, and students who had been specially educated and trained were to be used as agentur and placed behind the scenes of ALL governments as “Experts” and “Specialists” so they could advise the top executives to adopt policies which would in the long run, serve the secret plans of the One Worlders and bring about the ultimate destruction of the governments and religions they were elected or appointed to serve.

(4) The Illuminati were to obtain control of the Press and all other agencies which distribute information to the public. News and information was to be slanted so that the Goyim would come to believe that a One World Government is the ONLY solution to our many and varied problems.

Carr’s book details how the “House of Rothschild” came into power in Germany in the early 1800s and took over the banking industry.

In 1773 Mayer Rothschild invited twelve other wealthy and influential men to meet him in Frankfort.

His purpose was to convince them that if they agreed to pool their resources they could then finance and control the World Revolutionary Movement and use it as their Manual of Action to win ultimate control of the wealth, natural resources, and man-power of the entire world.

They developed a plan to accomplish this, and there is supposedly a condensed version of the 25 point plan that Carr printed in his book.

I am not going to reproduce the 25 points here, but if you read his book I think you will recognize many of these points as very similar to what we are seeing on the streets of cities in the U.S. today, including the use of “Mob Psychology.”

The Illumanti of today is a very secretive group that controls the central banks and the world’s monetary system.

To gain entrance into this group you have to be involved in high stake finances, and you have to sacrifice a child on the altar of Satan to prove your loyalty.

One man who climbed the ranks of finance and was allegedly on the precipice of joining this group gave his testimony at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Human Trafficking and Child Sex Abuse in Westminster, London in 2018.

His name is Ronald Bernard, a former Dutch banker, who himself was sexually abused as a child. He claims that there are about 8000 to 8500 rich bankers who control the affairs of the world.

It is a disturbing video to listen to, be forewarned:

Another man who gave his testimony at the same event is Jay Parker, who grew up in a multi-generational family involved in the Illuminati, dating back to the 1700s.

As a child he was a victim of Satanic ritual abuse. His mother taught him that 12% of America is generational satanic. From his testimony:

When my mother in 63 told me that 12% of America is generational satanic, I really found it hard to believe.

We went to regular church, and then of course in the afternoon we went to Church of the Marquee of Hell.

But when you have a society where 800,000 children are disappearing a year, like here in America, and its not even in the media, its not discussed at all except among people who are researching the child trafficking and the horrific abuse that’s going on from these dark occult….

Can I say that we are in an insane position here?

I mean, this is insanity. 17 and a half million people dying of cancer because the cure is banned by the corruption of the pharmaceutical companies controlling the governments.

This is genocide, and yet we’re putting up with it.

Also read: Satanic Pedophilia Network Exposed In Australia — It Starts At The TOP, Just Like In The USA And UK

The Myth of Left vs. Right, Conservative vs. Liberal

As everyone in the U.S. knows all too well today, there are two major political parties, Republicans and Democrats, supposedly adhering to two different philosophies, Left vs. Right, Conservative vs. Liberal, etc.

Carr documents how BOTH of these philosophies were developed by the Illuminati to divide people and cause wars.

The Illumanti, who control the world’s central banks and the world monetary system, fund both sides, so that in the end there really is not much difference between the two, because both sides arrive at the same result to achieve their purpose: a New World Order under one government and one religion.

Karl Marx (1818-1883) was a German of Jewish descent. He was expelled from Germany, and afterwards from France, for his revolutionary activities. He was given asylum in England.

In 1848 he published the Communist Manifesto. Marx admitted this long range plan, to turn the world into an International of Soviet Socialist Republics, may take centuries to accomplish.

Karl Ritter (1779-1859) was a German Professor of History and Geopolitical science. He wrote the anti-thesis to Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto.

He also drew up a plan by which he maintained the Aryan Race could first dominate Europe and then the entire world.

Certain Atheistic leaders of the Aryan Group adopted Karl Ritter’s plan.

They organized Naziism to further their secret ambitions to obtain ultimate control of the World and turn it into a Godless State, under their conception of a totalitarian dictatorship.

This small group of men knew they must either join up with, or destroy, the power and influence of the International Bankers.

It is doubtful if more than a mere handful of the top level leaders of the Communist and Fascist movements know their organizations are being used to further the secret ambitions of the Illuminati which are the High Priests of Satanism.

According to the leaders of both atheistic groups the State must be Supreme. This being so the Head of the State is God on Earth. This belief brings into actual practice the deification of man.

Much more is generally known about Karl Marx and Communism than about Karl Ritter and Naziism.

So the extreme form of the “Left,” or socialism, is “Communism,” while the extreme form of the “Right,” or facisim, is “Naziism.”

The Illuminati with their control of the central banks will fund both sides to keep constant conflict, so that they can come in and rescue the day with the New World Order.

American doctor and former politician Ron Paul is one of the few politicians of our time who has seen through the facade of partisan politics, and has taught for years that both sides ultimately end up with the same goals, which is to take away our freedoms and enslave us.

Did you know? Illuminati Satanists Rule The World, Not Politicians, Bankers Or Military Heads

How I Learned about the Child Sex Trafficking Worldwide Network

In 2014, Health Impact News started a new website: MedicalKidnap.com.

It was started to document the many stories we were hearing from families all over the U.S. who were losing their children to Child Protection Agencies within the Child Welfare system, often for something as simple as disagreeing with their doctor on treatments for their child and wanting to get a second opinion.

Once we started publishing a couple of these stories, it was like a tidal wave hit us.

I hired some investigative reporters to start looking into these cases that were in the Child Welfare and Foster Care system, where currently there are over 400,000 children who have been taken away from their parents.

What we began to learn horrified us! Children were being taken from their parents on false charges of child abuse, and many other reasons that had nothing to do with abuse at all, but were under the broad term of “neglect.”

We learned, for example, that once a child is a ward of the state and in Foster Care, they can do whatever medical treatments or experimentations they wanted to, such as developing new pediatric drugs.

We quickly learned that the whole Foster Care system was nothing more than a child tafficking network with billions of dollars involved employing hundreds of thousands of government workers all across the U.S., including the Family Courts judicial system.

This literally turned my world upside down, as so much of what I believed to be true about the American way of life was completely contradicted by what we were discovering: tens of thousands of children were being taken away from their parents with no real reason, often simply because the parents were poor.

I was literally sick for 6 months as I could not sleep or eat well, and never even left the house during that time, focusing what little energy I had in operating my two businesses during that time.

We were learning about really dark things happening to these children who often disappeared without a trace, and that’s when we began to learn about Satanic Ritualistic abuse and child sex trafficking.

But at first, we didn’t dare report about that part, because those who had tried to do so in the past often disappeared or had their lives destroyed.

That all changed in 2017, not long after Donald Trump was elected as President of the United States.

I don’t know if his administration had anything to do with it or not, but all of a sudden federal agents were starting to make some arrests of known child sex trafficking operations.

We had determined through our own research that Arizona was a hub of child sex trafficking. So when David Frodsham was arrested in 2017 for running a child pornographic and child sex trafficking ring out of his State licensed Foster home, we began covering the story and revealing just how high up the corruption was in Arizona.

But while Frodsham sits in prison today convicted of his crimes, there is still no justice for his victims, as nobody else in the Arizona government who allowed this to happen has had to answer for these crimes, and nobody else associated with Frodsham’s network was arrested either.

We knew the local media was not reporting much on this either, so in 2019 we bought airspace on a local radio station based out of Phoenix, and took our message directly to the people through AM talk radio.

Here is the episode we did on little Devani, who was only 2 years old when she was taken away from her family and put into the home of the pedophile David Frodsham.

Devani’s case is still ongoing today, and involves Christian organizations that put her into these Foster homes where she suffered horrible abuses, and to this day is still not reunited with her family.

During this time we came to learn about how powerful the Mormon Church was in Arizona, and how they were probably the ones controlling State-wide politics to keep all of this quiet.

We covered the story of Neal Sutz who was claiming corruption in the Mormon Church went all the way to Geneva Switzerland, and then shortly after we started our radio broadcast out of Phoenix, federal agents arrested Paul Petersen, a Mormon who at the time was the Arizona Maricopa County Assessor and running an illegal adoption ring out of the Marshall Islands where they were trafficking children.

And while he was arrested and is currently waiting trial, no other arrests were made, and it is business as usual in Arizona.

Is There Anymore Doubt as to Who the Real Enemy is Here?

Satan, Lucifer, the Devil, whatever you want to call him, is a real person who is not a human being. The fact that there is an Occult organization among the rich and powerful in this world that is sacrificing human babies, breeding babies for sexual gratification, and many other horrible things, has very solid evidence even though the corporate media and their Big Tech allies work hard to suppress this information.

It would take more faith to believe that this group of very rich, very powerful and educated people are worshiping a figment of their imagination, than to believe that Satan actually exists.

The good news is that even though he is a powerful entity and foe, he can be defeated. In fact, according to the Bible, his power has already been defeated by the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, and his days are limited.

This is not the time to choose political sides, or put faith in political leaders. This is a war against God and Satan, and the Bible tells us that this war is going to be completely won by God, when Jesus comes back to earth for the final battle and casts Satan into eternal Hell.

I realize that the readership of Health Impact News covers many different religious and political ideologies, and I certainly do not want to offend anyone. You are free to stop reading here if you like.

My own spiritual journey and spiritual rebirth has been public knowledge for over 20 years now, and has been read by millions of people around the world:

How I Found Peace with God

On October 28, 2017, the 40th anniversary of the day I tried to commit suicide and was handed my life back to me by God, I wrote a follow-up to my testimony story titled:

Brian Shilhavy: 40 Years Later – I’m Still Here

Let me repeat some of the quotes from that article a few years ago:

When Jesus walked the earth over 2,000 years ago, he and his disciples were persecuted for preaching the truth, and exposing corruption and evil. Jesus gave up his life, willingly, as the perfect offering for ALL the sins of mankind, offering us a way to escape judgment and become part of God’s family.

But he made it clear just what kind of life a disciple of Jesus would entail:

Then Jesus said to his disciples, “If anyone would come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross and follow me. For whoever wants to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for me will find it. What good will it be for a man if he gains the whole world, yet forfeits his soul? Or what can a man give in exchange for his soul?” (Matthew 16:24-26)

The life of a disciple of Jesus Christ is a life of suffering, persecution, and shame. It is going against the crowd of popular culture, yes, even “religious” culture. It is a way that may ultimately lead to your death, because you expose the corruption and evil.

This way of following Christ is not currently the way of American Christianity. I would guess that most American Christians believe that persecution for one’s faith exists mostly in other countries, like what we saw (and still see) in China during the rise of the communist state.

To everyone in America reading this let me give you my advice after serving God as a disciple of Jesus for almost 40 years now. Change is coming. It is inevitable. If you are not suffering now, if your life is not falling apart now, just wait.

Look at everything you currently depend upon, everything you cherish, and be prepared to lose it. (Source.)

It appears that perhaps that day has arrived, and I am not sure how much more time we have before the end of the ages.

We who are called into God’s service must now shine the light of His love, and not react in fear or anger.

Satan has two main goals in the time he has remaining before Christ returns. He wants to control the world by controlling the world’s financial system, and he wants your children.

The goal of the Globalists who follow him is to reduce the world’s population so that a One World Government is easier to manage, and to take the task of raising children away from parents and put it into the hands of Globalists who will sacrifice the weak, and try to breed the superior ones into a master race.

If you read the Gospel record in the Bible of the life of Jesus Christ, you will find a man who only did God’s will, and was the best example of love the world has ever seen.

But you will also see two types of situations where Jesus got angry. One was when he chased the money changers (the Illuminati) out of the Temple in Jerusalem:

When it was almost time for the Jewish Passover, Jesus went up to Jerusalem. In the temple courts he found men selling cattle, sheep and doves, and others sitting at tables exchanging money.

So he made a whip out of cords, and drove all from the temple area, both sheep and cattle; he scattered the coins of the money changers and overturned their tables.

To those who sold doves he said, “Get these out of here! How dare you turn my Father’s house into a market!”

(John 2:13-16)

The other instance where he got angry is when the people tried to prevent children from coming to him:

People were bringing little children to Jesus to have him touch them, but the disciples rebuked them.

When Jesus saw this, he was indignant.

He said to them, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these. I tell you the truth, anyone who will not receive the kingdom of God like a little child will never enter it.”

And he took the children in his arms, put his hands on them and blessed them.

(Mark 10:13-16 – emphasis added.)

The judicial system currently in place may be corrupt and controlled by Satan and his followers, but they will not escape the Heavenly Supreme Court, and the Judge of the Universe, who will execute justice.

Satan is currently ruling in fear (the Plandemic) and anger (the race riots).

Our response to fear should be faith, knowing what the future holds ultimately, and love, which is far stronger than anger and hate.

God’s love is a supernatural love, and we have this supernatural love available to us if we believe and enter into a relationship with God.

If I speak in the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal.

If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but have not love, I am nothing.

If I give all I possess to the poor and surrender my body to the flames, but have not love, I gain nothing.

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs.

Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.

(1 Corinthians 13:1-8)

There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear. For fear has to do with punishment, and whoever fears has not been perfected in love.

(1 John 4:18)

The current medical system that enslaves us instead of healing us, was also started by an Illuminati family, the Rockefellers.

They are the main ones who developed the American Medical Association and created a monopoly on “healthcare,” chasing out natural cures that have existed for thousands of years.

It has taken over the world, so that even in a country like China, which has over 5000 years of history in Traditional Chinese Medicine, still bowed to the fear of a new “virus” based on current medical thought, and that allowed much of the events today to start unfolding.

Part of the Health Impact News network is my Created4Health.org website, which features many of my writings over the years combating the false medical paradigm, and restoring health to its natural, God ordained place.

I am going to try to start blogging more on that site, and because I know that not everyone shares my beliefs, I will probably be keeping most of my future writings on topics like this on that site, so be sure to subscribe there if you want to receive those.

Sadly, the Christian Church in America today has little or nothing to offer for those truly seeking the truth regarding the events unfolding before us today.

They are, for the most part, just as blind and brainwashed as the rest of the culture, and in fact they participate in child trafficking through their “Orphan Care” philosophy.

Source: Healthimpactnews.com