Dcfs Removes Child From Home Because The Parent Had Covid 19

The LA County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) successfully convinced a judge to remove a child from a home because his parent tested positive for covid-19. Is this the “new normal?”

by Lance D Johnson

Los Angeles attorney Christopher Arash took to social media with the news:

“Today in dependency court madness, LA County Dept. of Children and Family Services (DCFS) recommended that the court remove my client’s child from their physical custody after the parent tested positive for COVID-19. This is a non-offending parent. The judge ruled in favor of DCFS and detained.”

“Let that sink in … DCFS is asking for children to [be] removed from their parents’ custody due to COVID-19 despite the parent making the appropriate arrangements for their child.”

The family is currently filing an appeal, a writ of habeas corpus to have their child returned. There are reports of other attorneys in the Los Angeles area facing similar challenges.

How much contact tracing and family separation are you going to put up with?

No agency has the authority to remove a child from their private home because someone in the household is sick.

This is the most unnecessary, unconstitutional and unconscionable of acts taken so far by authorities. So how did the court get involved in the first place?

When child welfare forms were originally changed to inquire if covid-19 is present in the home, authorities intended to warn new foster families of the presence of a potential covid-19 infection.

However, it seems that this information is being used as a weapon now against families, to separate children from parents and isolate them.

This is important to know, for any information you give out about your family’s health and travels can and may be used against you in a court of law – due process forfeited.

Contact tracing is being configured into many aspects of society, setting up the infrastructure to forcibly track, isolate, test, remove and vaccinate people, with no informed consent.

Hospital policies now dictate that fathers cannot enter the delivery room and attend their child’s birth — an act of family separation that further conditions us to accept that children are property of the state.

Medical kidnapping has been going on for a long time, but it’s now uglier than ever.

Contact tracers are being deployed by the thousands by state governments. People going about their daily lives are being ordered to undergo home arrest and quarantine for merely crossing paths with someone who tested positive for covid-19.

No illness, not even the slightest of symptoms are needed to impose arbitrary 14-day quarantines on innocent people. It’s important to note that these are not evidence-based quarantines.

These are deliberate assaults on human freedom, an attack on our right to associate and assemble.

These contact tracing efforts are dragnet breaches of individual liberty, conditioning everyone to believe that all people are, by default, biological sources of contamination and infection.

Even in the spirit of protecting public health, most of the time, there isn’t even a shred of evidence to suggest that an individual be considered for isolation; nevertheless, countless people are now being tracked down by the state’s contact tracing army and told to isolate for no rational reason whatsoever.

As these infringements on our liberty continue unchecked, they open the door for more egregious abuses, which now includes separating family members by the force of court order.

This is the new world order medical police state, where you must protect not only your family’s health, but also your freedom and human dignity.

