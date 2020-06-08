Crisis Actors caught posing as cops in George Floyd rioting psy-op

An alleged “sheriff’s deputy” who announced on Twitter the other day that he was throwing in the towel against law enforcement and joining the “protesters” has been outed as a fake.

by Ethan Huff, Guest writer

@Navyvetbolt81, as this user calls himself or herself, tweeted a photo of what appears to be police gear complete with a gun, a walkie-talkie, and other apparel. In the caption, this user wrote:

“I came home, threw my riot gear off in the middle of my living aftet (sic) the last night id (sic) be ordered to kill democracy. I resigned this morning. Im (sic) too stunned and ashamed to touch it. I just witnessed another murder on tv. The murder of democracy.”

The post garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets and even reached the front page of Reddit before the same user account suddenly went on an anti-Trump tirade complete with the usual left-wing talking points.

This sparked controversy from many, including those in law enforcement themselves who called into question the legitimacy of the tweet.

Since everything pictured in the photo can be purchased from websites like eBay and Alibaba, there is no way to prove that any of it was department-issued.

Further, the gun holster shown does not appear to be the type commonly used by law enforcement agencies, but rather a civilian holster available to anyone.

A firearms enthusiast who goes by the handle of @LouisvilleGun uploaded a detailed analysis of everything wrong with the photo in question.

This user also made a rational case for why the whole thing appears to be a left-wing hoax to make it appear as though law enforcement officers are suddenly siding with Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

How are so many people unable to recognize these lies for what they are?

As of this writing, @Navyvetbolt81 has yet to provide any evidence to back the claim that he or she used to work in law enforcement. This user did, however, post an additional picture that even further points to the claims made being fraudulent.

In this more detailed photo, a sheriff’s vest and various weapons are seen, including a supposed department-issued Smith and Wesson M&P15. This particular firearm is considered to be an “affordable” type that retails for around $600.

Along with this photo, @Navyvetbolt81 claimed that this rifle was converted into a fully automatic weapon, which is highly unlikely considering police officers can obtain fully automatic rifles that civilians cannot, and directly from military-grade manufacturers.

They would never convert a civilian firearm into a law enforcement firearm themselves, in other words.

Combine this with the fact that a department-issued fully automatic weapon would surely have to be returned in the event that an officer quit and the whole story stinks to high heaven.

If @Navyvetbolt81 was really a law enforcement official, he or she would have had to return this weapon, or otherwise be in violation of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ (ATF) tax stamp rules for the transfer of fully automatic firearms.

This is “[a]lmost certainly a poorly disguised hoaxster, unwilling to provide any real evidence of his claims of affiliation with a law enforcement agency, using a sheriff’s badge purchased on eBay or Alibaba in order to advance a left-wing political agenda,” warns Richard Moorhead from Big League Politics.