It All Starts With Mandatory Masks
ControlCoronavirusFalse Flags

Covid1984: It All Starts With Mandatory Masks

We are beginning to see more and more mask mandates being rolled out, which raises many questions.

Does wearing a mask offer protection from the virus? Does wearing a mask for extended periods of time pose any risk to your health? Can the government or employers really make you wear a mask?

In this interview, Spiro is joined by Dr. Andrew Kaufman to discuss these issues in addition to another concerning aspect regarding mandated masks.

Are we being conditioned to accept other mandates? If they can make you wear a mask, what will they make you do next? Mandatory testing? Mandatory vaccination?

