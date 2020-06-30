‘covid 19 Suddenly Turned Woke?’ Packed Pride & Blm Rally In Chicago Draws Criticism Of Hypocrisy

Scenes of thousands marching in Chicago in a joint ‘Pride’ and ‘Black Lives Matter’ parade have raised questions about double standards in reporting and enforcing social distancing rules amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even though Chicago’s annual Pride Parade was officially canceled due to Covid-19 concerns, massive crowds gathered on Sunday in the Lakeview neighborhood and marched uptown to “reclaim Pride.”

Aerial footage of the packed event has drawn much criticism from those opposing the harsh lockdown measures and the apparent double standards in enforcing them.

Local authorities and mainstream media were blasted for ignoring or even “encouraging” particular gatherings, while painting the rest as a dangerous breach of social distancing rules.

Some hit back at the critics, insisting that the law-abiding participants of the march were all wearing masks, and arguing that the risk of contracting the virus outdoors is much lower.

I thought the media said mass gatherings were going to kill us all? “Murder,” they said…. https://t.co/kVqqbxt0ik — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 28, 2020

Perhaps people are opposed to prolonging covid lockdowns because elected officials don’t consistently enforce their own rules pic.twitter.com/t2S29DkINB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 28, 2020

Maaaaaybe people are going insane because the media is simultaneously showing you images like this while the gov't shuts down your small business and insists you wear a mask or you're killing people. https://t.co/tj6Ev38w3i — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 28, 2020

Crowded mass protests against racism and police brutality sparked in hundreds of cities by the death of George Floyd may play a role in the recent jump in cases, with demonstrators largely defying social distancing guidelines.

Media coverage of the rise in infections, however, has focused almost exclusively on those gathering at bars and beaches (as well as Trump rallies and anti-lockdown protests), while virtually ignoring the massive BLM marches as a potential factor.

Amazing that gay activists are immune to coronavirus just like BLM activists. I never realized how ideology determines immunity until this year. Really incredible scientific phenomenon. https://t.co/PDptTDZz8h — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 28, 2020

Most people who attended Trump's rally in Oklahoma came from outside Tulsa, hailing from at least 44 counties spread across 12 states. Covid-19 is on the rise in 33 of them https://t.co/XJvPU5PbUn pic.twitter.com/cAMAo96H8c — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) June 27, 2020

Source: RT.com