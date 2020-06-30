‘covid 19 Suddenly Turned Woke?’ Packed Pride & Blm Rally In Chicago Draws Criticism Of Hypocrisy
CoronavirusNews

‘Covid-19 Suddenly Turned Woke?’ Packed Pride & BLM Rally in Chicago Draws Criticism of Hypocrisy

Scenes of thousands marching in Chicago in a joint ‘Pride’ and ‘Black Lives Matter’ parade have raised questions about double standards in reporting and enforcing social distancing rules amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even though Chicago’s annual Pride Parade was officially canceled due to Covid-19 concerns, massive crowds gathered on Sunday in the Lakeview neighborhood and marched uptown to “reclaim Pride.”

Aerial footage of the packed event has drawn much criticism from those opposing the harsh lockdown measures and the apparent double standards in enforcing them.

‘covid 19 Suddenly Turned Woke?’ Packed Pride & Blm Rally In Chicago Draws Criticism Of Hypocrisy

Thousands gathered in the streets for the Pride march in Boystown in Chicago, Illinois, June 28, 2020

Local authorities and mainstream media were blasted for ignoring or even “encouraging” particular gatherings, while painting the rest as a dangerous breach of social distancing rules.

Some hit back at the critics, insisting that the law-abiding participants of the march were all wearing masks, and arguing that the risk of contracting the virus outdoors is much lower.

Crowded mass protests against racism and police brutality sparked in hundreds of cities by the death of George Floyd may play a role in the recent jump in cases, with demonstrators largely defying social distancing guidelines.

Media coverage of the rise in infections, however, has focused almost exclusively on those gathering at bars and beaches (as well as Trump rallies and anti-lockdown protests), while virtually ignoring the massive BLM marches as a potential factor.

 

 

Source: RT.com

COVID Increasingly Being Used to Medically Kidnap and Traffick Children Previous post

Related Articles

Covid Increasingly Being Used To Medically Kidnap And Traffick Children
Child TraffickingCoronavirusSatanist Pedophiles

COVID Increasingly Being Used to Medically Kidnap and Traffick Children

Woke White Actors Are Rushing To Quit Voicing Black Characters On Animated Tv Series – This Is Just Virtue Signaling Nonsense
News

Woke White Actors are Rushing to Quit Voicing Black Characters on Animated TV Series – This is Just Virtue-signaling Nonsense

Child Boy In Protective Mask Is Looking At Camera Sitting On Cou
ControlCoronavirusMind Control

Children Have 0.00% Chance of Dying from COVID but are Harmed for Life by Social Distancing, Which has its Roots in CIA Torture Techniques

‘don’t Be A Sheep’ Washington Sheriff Urges Residents To Defy Mask Order
ControlCoronavirusNews

Washington Sheriff Urges Residents to Defy Mask Order: ‘Don’t Be a Sheep’