Coronavirus is Gone – The Narrative Has Failed

Suddenly there is no talk about coronavirus. Reputable doctors in Italy, the UK, and elsewhere are claiming the virus hardly exists any longer.

Just over a week ago much of America faced jail if they dared break the “social distancing” rules put in place by tyrannical governors and other public officials. Now tens of thousands gather to protest a police killing with impunity.

And the spikes they warned about in areas where restrictions were eased are not happening. So what is happening?

Also, what to make of the Trump/ Mattis/ Esper spat over US troops deployed against rioters in the US?

There’s now allegedly ZERO new deaths in NYC, down from thousands:

The New York Daily News censored my reply to this story. Click the small note pad 🗒 icon below their original tweet and you can see the hidden replies. Mine is the only one. https://t.co/wvhum6mlxq pic.twitter.com/3XCTgOscCT — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 5, 2020

