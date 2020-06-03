Consequences Of The Lockdowns ‘a Year's Worth Of Suicide Attempts In Four Weeks’
Consequences of the Lockdowns: ‘A Year’s Worth of Suicide Attempts in Four Weeks’

The costs of the government responses to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic have been severe. New evidence suggests they could be even worse than we imagined.

An ABC affiliate in California reports that doctors at John Muir Medical Center tell them they have seen more deaths by suicide than COVID-19 during the quarantine.

“The numbers are unprecedented,” said Dr. Michael deBoisblanc, referring to the spike in suicides.

“We’ve never seen numbers like this, in such a short period of time,” deBoisblanc added. “I mean we’ve seen a year’s worth of suicide attempts in the last four weeks.”

Also read: CA Hospital Records More Suicides Than Corona Deaths During Lockdown

Kacey Hansen, a trauma nurse who has spent 33 years at the hospital, said she has never witnessed self-inflicted attacks on such a scale.

“What I have seen recently, I have never seen before,” Hansen said. “I have never seen so much intentional injury.”

To date, there is little evidence that lockdowns have reduced the spread of COVID-19…

Source: FEE.org (excerpt)

