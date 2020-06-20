Chop:chaz Zone Shooting In Seattle One Dead, Another Injured
CHOP (CHAZ) Zone Shooting in Seattle: One Dead, Another Injured

First killing reported in the CHOP, formerly CHAZ, zone in Seattle. A second victim was reported with a gunshot wound to the arm and chest.

Capitol Hill Seattle reported:

One man was reported dead and another person was shot and wounded in an overnight shooting at the Capitol Hill protest zone.

Police have confirmed the shooting but have not released further details. It was not clear if any suspects were in custody.

Multiple people reported hearing three to six gunshots from the area of 10th and Pine around 2:20 AM.

Police radio updates described people seen fleeing to the north on 11th from Pine and through Cal Anderson.

One victim was reported undergoing CPR in front of the Rancho Bravo restaurant at 10th and Pine before he was transported to Harborview by the protest camp medical volunteers.

According to Seattle Police radio updates the man was dead when he arrived at Harborview.

Source: TheGatewayPundit.com

