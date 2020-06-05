China to Pollute the Summit of Mt. Everest with 5G Stations, Building Infrastructure to Spy on the World

The summit of the world’s tallest mountain is about to get a technological makeover.

In a stunning show of arrogance, Chinese telecom giant Huawei and state-owned China Mobile are joining forces to erect two 5G stations on the summit of Mt Everest.

The 5G stations will be an eye sore, polluting the visual beauty of one of the most beautiful mountain ranges in the world.

“The two installations will be the world’s highest terrestrial 5G base stations,” boasted the Chinese Communist Party in an April 29th edition of Global Times. The CCP called the project a priceless opportunity to promote China and Huawei.

Huawei project manager Wang Bo boasted about installing a 5G station on the “6,500-meter high point” of Mt. Everest. He has been working on the project site for the past 20 months.

“Whether the signal can extend as high as the summit at 8,848 meters still needs to be tested,” he said. However, “we are striving to make that happen.”

The 5G stations will serve little to no economic purpose. Their construction is all for show, as China boasts of its 5G dominance in the world.

“If Huawei can help build a 5G base station on Mount Qomolangma [the name for Mount Everest in the Tibetan language], it can help bring 5G to any corner of the world,” industry analysts told the paper. The summit of Mount Everest is the boundary line separating China and Nepal.

China arrogantly building a world-domination spy grid through Huawei Technologies

Huawei and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are showing the world that they will dominate next-gen Internet, ultimately giving China’s military and intelligence operatives a way to intercept highly sensitive corporate and government data.

U.S. officials are concerned that Huawei Technologies Co. can covertly access mobile-phone networks around the world through “back doors” designed for use by law enforcement, allowing Chinese operatives to spy on important communications around the world.

Huawei, beholden to the CCP, builds its equipment in a way that secretly keeps the manufacturer’s ability to access networks without the carrier or operator knowing it. This allows Huawei to get around asking operators for permission to access their networks.

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brian told the Wall Street Journal that U.S. officials have evidence “that Huawei has the capability secretly to access sensitive and personal information in systems it maintains and sells around the world.”

Huawei and Microsoft, an espionage operation

Huawei is currently under federal investigation for carrying out espionage against America, yet U.S. tech company, Microsoft, continues to work with Huawei at home and abroad.

Senator Tom Cotton, Josh Hawley and Marco Rubio penned a letter to Microsoft on August 7, 2019, demanding answers from Microsoft on why they have been working with Huawei and the Chinese government to develop listening devices that could eventually be used to spy on millions of Americans.

Microsoft continues to sell Huawei products, despite Huawei interfering in the U.S.-Iran nuclear arms deal and being blacklisted by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Export Administration Regulations Entity List.

Microsoft has also been working with China on drone software and voice recognition systems that will be used to track and monitor Chinese citizens, who are being abused by a communist social ranking system.

By Lance D Johanson, Guest writer