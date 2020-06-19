Child Porn Discovered on Pentagon Computers (Updates)

Despite the fact that within the past couple of years alone millions of people around the world have become aware of the fact that the trafficking of both men, women, as well as children is a big problem.

Just as we see with illegal arms sales, this type of activity seems to operate within the ‘black market’ and has sustained itself for years.

The reason why it seems to continue to sustain itself year after year is simply the fact that many people in positions of power are involved.

In fact, based on my research, many people who are involved in this type of activity around the world are actually the ones we go to in order to combat the problem.

Take Cardinal George Pell as a prime example. Not long ago Pell became the highest ranking Vatican official to ever be convicted of child sexual abuse.

Unfortunately, his conviction was overturned and the tradition of powerful people getting off the hook continues.

It’s disturbing to contemplate the idea that Cardinal George Pell is or would be involved in such things, after all, he himself established the Diocesan Commission Into Sexual Abuse in 1996.

For decades, the Vatican has been facing multiple sexual abuse allegations, this includes Popes as well as many other high ranking Vatican officials throughout.

This type of activity seems to be quite widespread in places of power and unfortunately there are a number of examples, one place where this type of activity seems to be quite rampant is within the Department of Defense.

Not long ago, I wrote about how Congress is now looking at a bipartisan bill to stop employees from sharing child porn on Department of Defense computers.

Where are these kids coming from? Who is making these kids ‘perform,’ who is filming them, and where are these high-ranking people getting this from?

“The notion that the Department of Defense’s network and Pentagon-issued computers may be used to view, create, or circulate such horrifying images is a shameful disgrace, and one we must fight head on.” – Abigail Spanberger (D-Virginia), spoken in a statement on Tuesday as she and co-sponsor Mark Meadows (R-N. Carolina) introduced the End National Defense Network Abuse (END Network Abuse) Act in the House. (source)

As The Hill reports, “The Pentagon’s Defense Criminal Investigative Service subsequently identified hundreds of DOD-affiliated individuals as suspects involved in accessing child pornography, several of whom used government devices to use and share the images.”

It’s called the End National Defense Network Abuse (END Network Abuse) and it was introduced in the wake of an investigation called “Project Flicker” carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

This investigation identified over 5,000 individuals, including many affiliated with DOD, who were subscribed to child porn websites.

So, what’s the update? The update is that it’s most likely this bill will go nowhere. It’s hardly received any attention from media outlets, and it only have a 3 percent chance of being enacted and moving forward

How can a bill that “directs the Department of Defense to establish (1) an initiative to improve the capacity of military criminal-investigative organizations to prevent child sexual exploitation, and (2) partnerships with various governmental and outside entities to improve practices and outcomes related to the prevention of child sexual exploitation” only have a 3 percent chance of going to where it needs to go?

The bill has been referred to the Subcommittee on Military Personnel, that’s the latest update. The question that pops into my head, what if members of the subcommittee on Military Personnel is involved in this?

When it comes to the Department of Defense, stories like this corroborate with a lot of other information out there.

Take ex-Nebraska policewoman Kathryn Bolkovac, for example, who served as a UN peacekeeper and worked under DynCorp, a military contractor, where she learned about elite-level sex trafficking involving the UN, the State Department, and the Military. You can read more about her testimony here.

This could be connected to the time when former U.S. representative Cynthia McKinney announced she was well aware of the corruption that was going on within DynCorp, addressing it in 2005.

She grilled former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld on the government’s involvement and compliance with military contractor DynCorp’s child trafficking business of selling women and children.

This further corroborates with the story of General James Grazioplene, who worked in the Pentagon and as the Vice President of DynCorp, who is currently facing charges for raping minors as well as incest. (source)

Important Points To Consider

Based on my research, it’s quite clear to me that there is a very large, global network of elite level pedophilia that plagues big money, big politics, big business, and big religion. It permeates the Royal Families across Europe and and into the Vatican.

But how deep does it go? Again, this type of thing has been revealing itself for quite a long time, so we must ask ourselves, why and how does it continue to sustain itself?

A paper published in European Psychiatry states:

Research eventually led to the Franklin scandal that broke in 1989 when hundreds of children were apparently flown around the US to be abused by high ranking ‘Establishment’ members.

Former state senator John W DeCamp, cited as one of the most effective legislators in Nebraska history, is today attorney for two of the abuse victims.

A 15 year old girl disclosed that she had been abused since the age of 9 and was exposed since the age of 9 and was exposed to ‘ritual murder’ of a new born girl, a small boy (who was subsequently fried and eaten) and three others.

The Franklin scandal is one of many examples throughout history, but that’s a topic for another article.

The point is, in order to be engaged in this type of activity one must usually have to have gone through some childhood trauma themselves.

They must be hurting inside, and from our perspective they must lack morality, ethics, and empathy. To be able to participate in violence, and do things to someone, let alone a small child, against their will is indicative of psychopathic behaviour.

If may of our ‘leaders’ and people in positions of great power are involved in this stuff, is it really that surprising that global issues are not being solved and continue to be neglected? Is it that surprising that acts of war are perpetuated?

If these people can participate in such activities, just imagine how easy it is for them to participate in corruption within the geopolitical realms, among others.

Perhaps this is why we see so many false stories, lies and deception from big politics and mainstream media?

At the end of the day, this is important to acknowledge because in order for humanity to move forward, we must see our world for what it is.

Yes, it’s breathtaking, beautiful, our mother, and a gift, but in order to take care of it we must shine “light” into the “darkness” and heal it. We must take control of ourselves and not be made to be reliant on a ‘higher power’ to dictate our destiny.

Our Interview With A Child Sex Trafficking Survivor

Anneke Lucas is an author, speaker, advocate for child sex trafficking victims, founder of the non-profit organization Liberation Prison Yoga, and creator of the Unconditional Model.

Her work is based off her 30-year journey to restore her mental and physical wellbeing after surviving some of the worst atrocities known to humankind before the age of 12.

Sold as a young child into a murderous pedophile network by her family, she was rescued after nearly six years of abuse and torture.

We recently conducted an interview with her. Below is a clip from the four part series, as it was a very long and detailed interview:

She was raped 1,700 hours before reaching the age of 12 during horrifying abuse.

Children were scared into silence and members of the network killed those who threatened to go to the police. At the age of 11, it was decided she was ‘of no use anymore’ and was to be killed.

By Arjun Walia, Guest writer