Bolsonaro: Brazil to Consider Leaving World Health Organization

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that he will consider pulling the country out of the World Health Organization once the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

Speaking to CNN Brasil, Bolsonaro said the WHO has not acted responsibly and has lost a lot of credibility, repeating recent criticism of what he claimed last week is a “partisan political organization.”

Source: Reuters.com

