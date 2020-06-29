Black Lives Matter Launders MILLIONS To Biden Campaign

The facts are slowly seeping out about the Left’s grand and devious scheme to win the election — and it shows how they’ve corrupted themselves in the hopes of “beating Trump.”

It’s not unusual that Democrats would up to their old tricks, but this time they’re being a bit more sophisticated about it.

After watching the COVID-19 lockdowns play out and seeing how quickly the media-induced pandemic faded amid the George Floyd riots, the inconsistency of their various calls to action to supposedly fight the crises has boggled my mind for weeks.

I have tried over and over to make sense of why they would go to such extremes, using the media to divide the United States, first over coronavirus, and now to renew racism in this country.

It simply does not make sense to shame people by saying “stay home, save lives” and then, less than 24 hours later, say “silence is violence” and canceling people who don’t show support of their massive COVID-ridden protests.

The hypocrisy continued in the Left’s nonsensical calls to defund the police in crime-ridden areas, bail out rioters when they’re supposedly “peaceful” protests, or honor black lives killed by police but not black lives who are police.

Sure, we could say this is just the usual TDS, but this year’s level of sowing division among Americans seems extra nefarious.

On Wednesday, popular conservative commentator Candace Owens retweeted a video exposing that donations on the Black Lives Matter website go directly to a company called ActBlue Charities, which is the Democratic Party’s leading online donor platform.

Wow this video is really important and every person needs to watch and share it. Black Lives Matter donations go directly to a superpac called “ACT BLUE” that has given hundreds of millions to Democrats running for President.

How is this legal? #BLM is LITERALLY a shell company. https://t.co/V57IUCThVo — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 11, 2020

You might: ask what’s so bad about this?

Well, donors who want to contribute to Black lives Matter don’t think they’re actually donating directly to the Democratic Party. They think they’re donating to Black Lives Matter.

It’s pure trickery to have a donate button on BLM’s website, just to redirect to a new page (ActBlue’s platform) with BLM’s branding, to deceive people into donating to Democrat campaigns.

Even worse, Owens revealed that BLM is not even a charity, although they claim to be a nonprofit and accept donations.

She says,

“According to its website, Black Lives Matter, Inc is NOT a charity. It is a full-fledged corporation that does NOT have any locations. Can anyone tell me then where the hundreds of millions BLM has raised goes? Can anyone tell me in what state BLM was incorporated & by who?”

According to its website Black Lives Matter, Inc is NOT a charity. It is a full-fledged corporation that does NOT have any locations. Can anyone tell me then where the hundreds of millions BLM has raised goes? Can anyone tell me in what state BLM was incorporated & by who? — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 11, 2020

This is a HUGE update on the #BlackLivesMatter donation scandal. It turns out I was right, and Politifact lied— Black Lives Matter is NOT a recognized charity.

More information coming soon.

Stay tuned. @BLEXIT and @JudicialWatch are looking into the #BLM scam financing. https://t.co/TQKTsFAa7p — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 20, 2020

It’s all a scam.

In separate tweets, Owens reveals ActBlue’s expenditures via opensecrets.org, showing that the organization sends hundreds of millions of dollars to Joe Biden’s campaign, and previously those of former candidates including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg.

There it is. The Left is enabling turmoil in America for the simplest reason of all time: money.

Black Lives Matter, the primary instigator for the George Floyd protests, an organization that we know is largely backed by Left-wing billionaire George Soros, is actively siphoning money from concerned citizens across the country and sending it directly to Joe Biden’s campaign.

Unbeknownst to the thousands of donors, who think their money is going toward helping issues in the black communities, their money is going to a white establishment politician who says “you ain’t black” if you don’t vote for him in 2020.

It doesn’t get more racist than that.

The Democrats are using Americans, especially black Americans, as pawns in their political fundraiser. They are lying, cheating, and stealing very literally, from people like this woman on Twitter who thinks her money is going directly toward black causes.

She says,

“I may be out of work for the time being but I’m not driving anywhere on a daily basis so literally the least I can do is hand over my gas money to be put to good use. #BlackLivesMatter”

I may be out of work for the time being but I’m not driving anywhere on a daily basis so literally the least I can do is hand over my gas money to be put to good use. #BlackLivesMatter #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER pic.twitter.com/yBuKhzVYLS — Emily (@OtherPens) May 31, 2020

As if this direct correlation between Black Lives Matter and ActBlue didn’t exist, the New York Times celebrated the fact that the fundraising platform received its biggest day of the year in donations.

Over the second weekend of protests, ActBlue raised $60 million dollars, with $19 million in one single day.

The Times celebrated and romanticized the scam by calling it a “sign of strength for the party,” as “hundreds of thousands of Americans have opened their wallets to give to…Democratic candidates.”

Contrary to the New York Times’ praise of what they think is a fundraising feat, it’s immoral, if not illegal, to tell people they are donating to the Black Lives Matter nonprofit (which doesn’t exist), when they are actually donating to Biden’s financial backers. It’s not a “sign of strength.”

It’s a sign of weakness that the Democrats had to go this far, creating mass destruction resulting in several lost lives, to raise money for Joe Biden’s failing campaign.

They don’t care how far they have to go to get what they want. Black lives don’t matter to them, only black money and black votes.

By Grace Saldana, Guest writer