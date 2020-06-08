Bill Gates & Military Funded Mosquito Vaccine Delivery + Gm Mosquitoes To Be Released
Bill GatesDepopulationVaccines

Bill Gates & Military Funded Mosquito Vaccine Delivery + GM Mosquitoes To Be Released

Just in case 2020 wasn’t crazy enough, the Environmental Protection Agency recently announced rolled back regulations for companies due to the coronavirus outbreak, paving the way for companies to skirt environmental laws and regulations during this declared crisis.

So it should come as no surprise that Oxitec, a biotech company funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is moving forward with a failed 2018 agenda to release genetically modified mosquitoes into Florida and Texas.

In times of crisis and rolled back regulation, we must ask the question, who is ensuring public safety? This report also explores research funded by the Gates Foundation in addition to the DoD and the NIH into mosquito-delivered vaccines.

Source: YouTube.com

Planned Parenthood is Now Being REWARDED Cash for Killing Babies Previous post

Related Articles

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Surrendering To Bill Gates And The Vaccine Cartel, Gavi, Hailed By Him As The New Nato
Bill GatesNewsVaccines

British Prime Minister Surrenders To Gates And The Vaccine Cartel

Bill Gates And The Population Control Grid
Big PharmaBill GatesDepopulationDocumentariesVaccines

How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health and His Plan to Vaccinate the World

Editorial Use Cdc Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Sign
Big PharmaBill GatesNews

India Stands Up to the CDC – Too Little, Too Late?

India Funds Vaccine Cartel Accused Of 38 Million Premature Deaths Worldwide
Bill GatesDepopulationVaccines

India Funds Vaccine Cartel Accused Of 38 Million Premature Deaths Worldwide