Bill Gates & Military Funded Mosquito Vaccine Delivery + Gm Mosquitoes To Be Released

Just in case 2020 wasn’t crazy enough, the Environmental Protection Agency recently announced rolled back regulations for companies due to the coronavirus outbreak, paving the way for companies to skirt environmental laws and regulations during this declared crisis.

So it should come as no surprise that Oxitec, a biotech company funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is moving forward with a failed 2018 agenda to release genetically modified mosquitoes into Florida and Texas.

In times of crisis and rolled back regulation, we must ask the question, who is ensuring public safety? This report also explores research funded by the Gates Foundation in addition to the DoD and the NIH into mosquito-delivered vaccines.

Source: YouTube.com