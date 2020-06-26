Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news.

This week:

Story #1: Bayer Settles Roundup Cancer Lawsuits For Up to $10.9 Billion https://bit.ly/380KUmI

Alt Breastmilk Company Biomilq Raises $3.5 Million From Gates’ Investment Firm http://archive.is/fs5jA

Artificial Breast Milk Investment Fund Backed By Gates, Bezos and Zuckerberg http://archive.is/HCBsj

Nestlé Boycott https://bit.ly/2VhQhZn

Flashback: Gates Grant to Fund Testicle-Blasting Contraceptive (May 17, 2010) https://cbsn.ws/3drd8YI

Many BPA-Free Plastics Are Toxic. Some Are Worse Than BPA https://bit.ly/2Vc82cw

#FluorideTrial: Ruling Delayed As Judge Asks Defense and Plaintiffs to Discuss New Evidence https://bit.ly/382TCAS

Story #2: Japan to Bolster Defense After Scrapping Missile System https://bit.ly/2Yv19oB

Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution https://bit.ly/31euIgc

Arrest of Ex-Justice Minister Could Hasten Abe’s Departure https://bit.ly/2Nr95RN

Story #3: Nova Scotia Shooter Case Has Hallmarks of Undercover Operation https://bit.ly/3hXPaYD

Nova Scotia Killer Had Ties to Criminals, Withdrew Huge Sum of Cash Before Shooting https://bit.ly/2YtiO01

Police Uniform, Mock RCMP Car Were Key Factors in N.S. Shooting https://bit.ly/3fSwBTK

BOMBSHELL REPORT: Transactions Reveal Nova Scotia Shooter May Have Been RCMP INFORMANT OR AGENT!!! https://bit.ly/3fStjjt

Source: Corbett Report YT