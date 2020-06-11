Bill Gates 1997 Prediction: 2020 Extinction by Lung Attacking Virus

The other day Syrian Girl, who by now probably long finished her PhD in chemistry in Australia, posted the video below summing up what we know about the history of the coronavirus. We know it but the Corporate Media does not. They skipped over the fact that this virus has Crisper cutting marks where the HIV virus was spliced into it.

George Martenson at Peak Prosperity, who has a PhD in Toxicology, has been following this virus on YouTube. He says this virus will be with us for a while and that it will very likely mutate and come back again and again killing us again and again because vaccines probably won’t work.

And, if one does, we face an even worse fate. Digital certificates from Bill Gates which will allow us to leave our homes, go to work and buy food. Bill Gates will even let us renew our driver’s license and be molested at airports by TSA if he likes us and does not cancel our certificates and our access to our bank accounts and credit cards. Talk about Mark of the Beast!

Too bad for Bill and the Globalists that gold and silver coins are not digital!

John Kennedy Jr published his interview with Bill Gates in George magazine. I actually talked to his sister Caroline Kennedy who said her brother named the magazine after George Washington because he greatly admired George Washington and the Founding Fathers.

JFK Jr died in a “plane crash” in on July 6, 1999 at Martha’s Vineyard. Barry Chamish, who has written a lot on the assassination Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin critical of the Israeli government’s involvement, said that the Mossad had a motive to kill JFK Jr to stop the forthcoming article. But John Jr was thinking of running for the Senate in New York against Hillary Clinton. Another definite “No No.”

In this interview Bill Gates in February of 1997 says that in 2020 the worst case scenario is an over-populated planet choked to extinction by a lung attacking virus.

The following is from George Webb’s twitter feed. https://twitter.com/rob_omgwtf/status/1245746486136066054

Rob C @rob_omgwtf · Apr 2 Replying to @GeorgWebb

George – Feb 97 issue.

Platform 2020 discussed by Bill Gates with John Kennedy Jr.

Worst case scenario? An overpopulated planet choked by lung attacking virus.

This all started when I saw this video from Syrian Girl. And then I posted it on a forum and got responses on line by Jim and by email from Bob in DC.

Inquiring minds want to know how Bill Gates back in 1997 could predict our future in 2020?

