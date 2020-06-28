Be Prepared To Be Booted From Facebook As Company Agrees To Begin Blocking Conservative And Christian Articles And Videos

The GOP appears to be one of the first to face the clampdown on ‘harmful’ and ‘hateful’ content, after Facebook put a warning label on a video posted by the RNC about ‘left-wing anarchists’ Friday.

Facebook has buckled into the pressure exerted on him by the radical Left, losing billions of dollars in stock value after being boycotted by the ‘big boys’.

He has agreed to their demands to begin blocking and removing anything that go against the Marxist agenda currently being forced on us through paramilitary groups like ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter.

Case in point is the very first thing they have deemed as hate speech, a GOP campaign ad for Trump exposing the brutality of the Black Lives Matter riots.

The riots themselves are not blocked or censored in any way, and ANTIFA and BLM soldiers are allowed to recruit through Facebook.

“But take heed to yourselves: for they shall deliver you up to councils; and in the synagogues ye shall be beaten: and ye shall be brought before rulers and kings for my sake, for a testimony against them. And the gospel must first be published among all nations.

“But when they shall lead you, and deliver you up, take no thought beforehand what ye shall speak, neither do ye premeditate: but whatsoever shall be given you in that hour, that speak ye: for it is not ye that speak, but the Holy Ghost.” Mark 13:9-11 (KJB)

Why is this happening? Because the Democrats have an election to steal in just a few months, and they cannot win if Christians and Conservatives keep telling the truth and exposing the coup that is currently underway.

Call it the site that everyone loves to hate, but Facebook is the global meeting house, and the Liberal agenda cannot be put in power if free speech, free thought and free expression are allowed. (…)

This is the manifesto of the Liberal Democrats, this is from a novel, yet it is happening in America at this very moment. ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter are their goon squads that roam our cities, burning, looting, robbing, raping and killing just like the Nazi Brown Shirts before them.

They are staging a coup against America, and they will succeed if you let them. I have done my part by putting myself on the front lines with this article, and boldy defying them by exposing their agenda.

What will you do to prevent the overthrow of the United States of America? Think fast, if you wait too long it will all be over, and you will be enslaved.

“Now I will tell you the answer to my question. It is this. The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power, pure power. What pure power means you will understand presently. We are different from the oligarchies of the past in that we know what we are doing.

“All the others, even those who resembled ourselves, were cowards and hypocrites. The German Nazis and the Russian Communists came very close to us in their methods, but they never had the courage to recognize their own motives. They pretended, perhaps they even believed, that they had seized power unwillingly and for a limited time, and that just around the corner there lay a paradise where human beings would be free and equal. We are not like that.

“We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it. Power is not a means; it is an end. One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship. The object of persecution is persecution. The object of torture is torture. The object of power is power. Now you begin to understand me.” ― George Orwell, 1984

Mark Zuckerberg finally promises action on ‘hate speech’ as Facebook shares drop $56 BILLION after Unilever and Coca-Cola pulled their advertisements

FROM DAILY MAIL UK: Facebook shares have dropped a staggering $56 billion after major companies including Unilever and Coca-Cola pulled their advertisements from the social media giant, despite CEO Mark Zuckerberg promising action on hate speech and putting a warning label on a Republican National Committee (RNC) video.

Shares in the platform went crashing 8.3 percent to $216.08 by the closing bell Friday – its lowest in three months – after more than 100 advertisers boycotted the firm for its failure to stop hate speech and misinformation being posted on its platform.

This wiped $56 billion off Facebook’s market value and dealt a hefty $7.2 billion blow to Zuckerberg’s personal fortune, pushing him down from third to fourth place on Bloomberg Billionaires Index and leaving him with a new net worth of $82.3 billion.

“Support The Police Rally” in St. Paul, Minn. met by hundreds of BLM counter-protesters. “F— America!” one repreatedly shouts. pic.twitter.com/flbirCvJ29 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 28, 2020

This came after Coca-Cola and Unilever became the latest major corporations to pull the plug on Facebook advertising Friday, joining several firms including Dove, Honda and Ben & Jerry’s in a show of support for the #StopHateForProfit campaign.

Coca-Cola announced a pause on all paid social media advertising globally for at least 30 days saying ‘there is no place for racism in the world and there is no place for racism on social media’ while Unilever, one of the world’s biggest advertisers, said it would stop spending money with Facebook for the rest of the year.

Zuckerberg buckled under the pressure Friday and announced new content policies for the platform, including tighter restrictions on advertising and labels for ‘harmful’ posts from public figures.

The GOP appears to be one of the first to face the clampdown on ‘harmful’ and ‘hateful’ content, after Facebook put a warning label on a video posted by the RNC about ‘left-wing anarchists’ Friday.

The platform put a ‘violent or graphic content’ warning on the video named ‘It’s about destroying America’ which features footage of cop cars on fire alongside snippets of speeches made by Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors as well as Democrats Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

‘This video may show violent or graphic content,’ the Facebook warning reads. ‘We covered this video so you can decide if you want to see it.’

The video opens with footage of Cullors saying ‘we are trained Marxists’ before it goes on to show snippets of violent scenes across America amid the ongoing civil unrest in the wake of the Memorial Day ‘murder’ of black man George Floyd by a white cop in Minneapolis.

‘The ‘trained Marxists’ are on a violent rampage,’ flashes up on the screen as the video shows select scenes of a cop being hit by a car, an LA police cruiser on fire, a toppled statue of Ulysses Grant and St. John’s Church on fire during protests calling for an end to police brutality and racism. – Read more

Joe Rogan – BLM Leaders Are Trained Marxists

Greg erupts on Juan in heated argument over Democrat run cities

#WalkAway ~ Dear Black People

BL MATTER IS A LIE

Source: Nowtheendbegins.com