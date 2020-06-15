Association of American Physicians and Surgeons Sues FDA for ‘Irrational’ Interference of Access to Life-Saving Hydroxychloroquine

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons filed a lawsuit against Department of Health and Human Services and the FDA for “irrational interference” by the FDA with timely access to hydroxychloroquine.

Never in history have we seen such a determined effort by the scientific community and pharmaceutical industry to downplay and lie about the use of a successful drug to treat a deadly disease.

Hydroxychloroquine is the first choice in a study of 6,000 doctors treating the coronavirus.

In the field and in independent testing hydroxychloroquine displayed amazing results in treating the COVID-19 virus.

But there was great pushback against hydroxychloroquine for two reasons. The first reason was because it was safe and very inexpensive. The second reason is because Donald Trump promoted its use.

It is not a stretch to say the Democrat establishment would rather see people die than see President Trump be proven right.

So the so-called experts went to great lengths to lie and smear the use of this drug as we have discussed previously.

Now the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons sued the FDA for its irrational interference to access of the life-saving drug.

Via Ned Nokolov.

On June 2 2020, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (https://t.co/44VnnGPFKa) filed a lawsuit against Department of Health & Human Services & FDA for "irrational interference by the FDA with timely access to hydroxychloroquine…": https://t.co/0mFOMGx2nt pic.twitter.com/Ku1NoZo58y — Ned Nikolov, Ph.D. (@NikolovScience) June 14, 2020

This is a huge scandal that will be completely ignored by the [mainstream coroporate] media.

Source: TheGatewayPundit.com