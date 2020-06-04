Amazon Pledged ‘Solidarity’ with Antifa Terrorism

If you were wondering where Amazon stands on all the looting and rioting taking place across America, the company has indicated that it is in full support of it.

In a recent statement, the Jeff Bezos-owned e-commerce giant lent its support to the movement to take over cities and wreak havoc, indicating that it is “standing in solidarity with the Black community” and supports the “fight against systemic racism and injustice.”

Bezos and his company want the world to know that they are pushing for an end to the “inequitable and brutal treatment of Black people in our country.”

They also support the protests that aim to dismantle the entire system, which supposedly perpetuates it.

Not only do Amazon’s employees support this agenda, but its customers and “partners” supposedly do, too.

This is what Amazon indicated on its Twitter page as part of an official announcement.

Must-read: Gates, Zuckerberg, Soros, Bezos Are Destroying The U.S. Republic (In Preparation For The New World Order)

Wait, didn’t Amazon work with law enforcement to develop facial recognition technology?

For those with short-term memories, this reassurance by Amazon that the company sides with black people in fighting against injustice might seem genuine.

But for those who can remember back even just a year ago, it is easily identifiable as just more empty virtue signaling.

As you may recall, several years back Amazon unveiled a facial recognition technology known as “Rekognition” that it piloted with the help of none other than the Orlando Police Department.

That pilot program ended last July, however, after it failed to work correctly.

What Amazon did was team up with police to test out a system of tracking and surveilling people based on their unique facial features.

Once all the quirks are ironed out, this will allow law enforcement to have an even greater invasive presence in people’s lives.

How any of this aligns with the goals of Black Lives Matter or Antifa, which Amazon claims to support, is incomprehensible.

These two groups would seem to want anarchy and to overthrow the police, while Amazon is working directly with the police to enhance the surveillance state.

Amazon’s partnership with law enforcement was even called out by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which warned that Amazon’s tech endeavors threaten the privacy rights of all Americans.

“Congratulations to the Orlando Police Department for finally figuring out what we long warned – Amazon’s surveillance technology doesn’t work and is a threat to our privacy and civil liberties,” the ACLU announced after this Rekognition partnership between Amazon and OPD came to an end.

Fast-forward to the year 2020, however, and Amazon the corporate chameleon is now claiming to be on the side of civil rights ‘activists,’ some of whom want to abolish the police.

The same goes for Twitter, Nike, Netflix, Spotify, and many other large corporations that in the past have aligned with the police state, but are now claiming to oppose it.

“We stand with the Black community – our employees, our partners, artists and creators – in the fight against racism, injustice and inequity,” reads a tweet by Spotify, which appears to have ripped almost the same exact verbiage from Amazon’s tweet.

“We will continue to use the power of our platform to amplify Black voices so they are heard,” the tweet went on to read.

Spotify, in case you missed it, has been caught silencing people’s voices in the past, including those with conservative-leaning viewpoints.

These RIOTS are the attempted communist uprising against America, and all those who are complicit in the treason must be arrested and prosecuted

We are also learning that the tech giants — Twitter, Facebook, Amazon, YouTube, etc. — are all-in with the Antifa terrorists, and some platforms are allowing Antifa terror cells to use their online messaging to coordinate acts of terrorism on U.S. soil.

This further demonstrates how the tech giants are enemy combatants actively working to overthrow and destroy the United States of America.

Soon, Trump will invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807, we’re told, and he will deploy U.S. soldiers on the streets of America to start fighting back against the communist-led uprising that’s being defended by the left-wing media and the techno-fascists.

President Trump needs to immediately declare Antifa a terrorist organization so that law enforcement can get to work fighting back against this communist uprising.

America must be defended against the left-wing violence and censorship that are now being deployed as weapons against the United States of America.

It’s time for Trump to deploy the military to seize and shut down all the tech giants and arrest their CEOs and top managers for their acts of treason against the United States of America.

Listen to my podcast below for more details:

Sources: NaturalNews.com; NaturalNews.com