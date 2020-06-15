Aluminum, Fluoride, Glyphosate and EMF: The Deliberate Concoction to Shut Down Your Body

There is a deliberate concoction of 4 separate elements which work synergistically together to shut down your pineal gland, it appears, unless you subscribe to wild coincidences.

Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt is a renowned natural doctor with decades of experience in nutrition, health and related topics. In the video below, he reveals how poison in the air, poison in the water and poison in the food combine to produce a sharp and damaging effect on the pineal gland in the center of our brain – damage which is then amplified and exacerbated by the EMF (electromagnetic field) wireless radiation.

The pineal gland is the “seat of the soul” as Descartes called it, the receiver for higher fields of energy and the gland which controls our immune and endocrine systems.

Klinghardt is surely a genius for discovering this deliberate concoction and the mechanism by which it works.

However, the existence of such a mechanism may rightly lead to unease in people. Why are the 4 elements of this concoction so widespread in society?

Is there an evil genius force that understood how this mechanism worked, and deliberately introduced these elements en masse into society, knowing the eventual effect it would have on people’s brains?

The 4 Elements That Work Together to Damage You

The poison in the air is aluminum from chemtrails or geoengineering. Aluminum (aluminium in England, Australia, etc.) is also present in many products such as deodorant and food packaging … and vaccines, where it acts as an adjuvant to spike the body’s immune response.

This study specifically asked the question, “Aluminum vaccine adjuvants: are they safe?” and found they were not. Other studies have implicated aluminum in the development of impaired congitive function, neurotoxicity, Alzheimer’s and autism.

The poison in the water is fluoride. As I covered in this earlier article Fluoride, Fluoride, Everywhere: Sources of and Remedies for this Ubiquitous Toxin, fluoride is a real lynchpin of destruction and also present in pesticides, antiobiotics, tea, dental products, rat poison and much more. It is a halogen disruptor, binding to receptor sites in the body that need iodine.

Fluoride is implicated in arthritis, diabetes, endocrine disruption, gastrointestinal effects, hypersensitivity, kidney disease, male fertility, skeletal fluorosis, thyroid disease, damage to bone structure and the brain and the 2 leading causes of death in the USA: cardiovascular disease and cancer.

The poison in the food is glyphosate, found in many pesticides such as Bayer/Monsanto’s RoundUp sprayed liberally on GMO crops. In my earlier article Houston, We Have a Glyphosate Problem, I highlighted how horribly widespread glyphosate has become, showing up in blood, urine and breast milk everywhere, even in those people who eat 100% organic food.

The “most destructive chemical in our environment” as it has been called works by interfering with the shikimate pathway, a metabolic function in plants which allows them to create essential amino acids or proteins. Glyphosate depletes micronutrients (such as calcium, zinc, magnesium, sulfur and cobalt, just to name a few) which are essential for health in plant and animal organisms.

It kills the healthy bacteria in our microbiome in our gut, which are responsible for our health, immunity and our “second brain”. Specifically, glyphosate mimicks 1 of the 22 amino acids, glycine. Pretending to be the glycine, glyphosate mis-fold proteins, causes them to behave unnaturally and lead to severely negative effects.

So far all of this is bad: but here’s the kicker. The deleterious effect of these 3 material elements are exacerbated when EMF (Electromagnetic Frequencies) are introduced, specifically wi-fi, which is usually around the 2-5 GHz range. The EMF actually opens up something in our brain, allowing the concoction to cross the blood-brain barrier and deactivate the pineal gland.

Cascading Stupid Mistakes? Or a Deliberate Concoction?

So is it a coincidence? Random chance? Cascading stupid mistakes? Even humans? Or a non-human, diabolical mindset that has orchestrated this?

Here’s what Klinghardt in the video (embedded above) has to say:

“Rudolf Steiner, the Austrian mystic … the founder of Waldorf schools and biodynamic farming and a kind of alternative medicine … predicted that … there will be a movement driven by big compactions to take the soul away from people, to disconnect people from the higher world. And, in order to that, they have to destroy the pineal gland in people.

“I’ve followed the research on that, and amazingly … the pineal gland is the most sensitive part of our Central Nervous System and is highly highly highly sensitive to 4 things: aluminum, glyphosate, fluoride and wi-fi.

“And we (USA) are the only country in the world that has pushed these 4 things in the last 60 years or so on everyone growing up here …”

“People have severely calcified pineal glands. I show the anatomy in some of my courses. It is very clear that the pineal gland is a receiver for higher fields of energy and translates them into thought and into controlling our immune system, our endocrine system … and so, it is astounding that the telecommunications industry has selected the frequencies out of the huge spectrum of frequencies that are absolutely destructive to our cells, and especially to the pineal gland.

“They couldn’t have made any better choices than 2.4 GHz … the end point when you inhale aluminum as we do from the geoengineering program, and have glyphosate in the food chain … the glyphosate and aluminum combine in the blood, in the gut and in the bloodstream to form 6 different chemical compounds where aluminum and glyphosate are hooked up together, and the end point of that compound is the pineal gland … what is needed for this compound to actually enter the brain is to open up the blood brain barrier, and the current frequencies in the wi-fi world are exactly doing that.”

The fact that such a lethal combination, such a perfect storm – aluminum, glyphosate, fluoride and wi-fi – exist around us in easily combinable forms is already disconcerting enough.

But is it just a coincidence that these 4 elements came together, or is it a deliberate concoction? And if it’s a deliberate concoction, what kind of evil genius or dark force figured this out and made it happen?

Klinghardt again:

“There must have been an ultra intelligent group of scientists who have designed this protocol to fluoridate the drinking water, to put nanonized-aluminum in the air, to put glyphosate in the food, and then activate it – spark it with the right frequencies.

“It almost – it took me 20 years to figure out the perfect storm it has created – and it’s either a coincidence, which is possible (that enough dumb people made the wrong choices along the years [I’m still hoping that … is partially true]), or it’s orchestrated by a very intelligent group of destructive minds, or, what I also believe is very possible, that there’s some higher fields of consciousness that can be both tuned into the light (life-affirmative action) and can be absolutely destructive …

“the phenomena Adolf Hitler and others, the people that come under the influence of something absolutely dark and destructive … and I do believe it’s possible that enough scientists and politicians have come under the influence of those higher fields and are acting according to it, actually not knowing on a human level why they’re doing what they’re doing.”

The Dark Force and Demonic Possession

He then goes on to state that 5G is a good example of politicians acting under the influence of a destructive force without realizing why they’re doing it.

5G is bad enough in routers and telephone masts on the ground, but beaming it down from the air onto all plants, animals and people below, smothering all of us with specific toxic EM frequencies (that can reduce oxygen availability and many other things) so there is no escape? What dark force is propelling such insanity?

Klinghardt’s has 3 answers of how it happened, but his last theory – that people are acting under the spell of a dark destructive force and not even knowing how or why – is a perfect and chilling description of precisely the way the New World Order operates.

It’s demonic possession.

If one researches the worldwide conspiracy for long enough, and takes deep journeys down enough rabbit holes, one begins to realize that there are few coincidences, and that things are far better explained by conspiracy not coincidence.

Coincidence is often the lazy man’s excuse to explain the inexplicable. Interesting how the term conspiracy theorist was weaponized but yet, in a sane world, being described as a coincidence theorist would truly be more of an insult because it would show ignorance and intellectual laziness.

I would suggest, as hard as it may be to accept for some, that this deliberate concoction is not the result of coincidence, a series of random dumb choices or merely just a group of ‘evil genius’ scientists.

I see it as a telltale sign of the influence of dark, non-human force that sits atop the NWO pyramid and hijacks the minds of those it serves, who dutifully and often unknowingly do its bidding.

For more about the nature of this non-human force, check out my short 2-article series entitled What Mystics & Prophets Revealed About Hyper-Dimensional Entities.

Corroborating Evidence on Glyphosate from Dr. Stephanie Seneff

In this interview with activist Derrick Broze, Dr. Stephanie Seneff reveals how she has studied glyphosate and its effects for decades. She considers glyphosate the single most toxic chemical in the entire world.

Seneff discusses the glyphosate COVID connection. She reveals how New York, the hardest hit state in the US for COVID, is a place which uses lots of biodiesel – made from ethanol in turn made from GMO corn (for this reason, biodiesel can actually cause more damage than regular diesel).

Guess what?

The NY COVID hotspots correlate with areas where biodiesel in being burnt. Another factor is that glycerol, used in e-cigarettes and vaping, is made from leftover biomass used to manufacture biodiesel and thus also has glyphosate.

New York has seen many asphyxiation cases ascribed to COVID – is it really glyphosate?

Seneff summarizes the glyphosate COVID connection as follows:

1. If you have been exposed to glyphosate, it weakens your immune system, thus making you more susceptible to disease;

2. Glyphosate has been proven to cause lung damage, and COVID is a respiratory disease; and

3. The symptoms of vaping disease are equivalent to the symptoms of COVID.

Additionally, glyphosate also messes up the the beautiful tripe helix of collagen and its ability to heal the body. Collagen releases important macrophages that destroy viruses and plays an important role in the immune system.

Solutions to the Deliberate Concoction

So what are the solutions here? Fortunately there are some options to get this stuff out of your body:

Aluminum: Avoid vaccines, all personal products with aluminum and all food with aluminum or aluminum packaging. Dr. Chris Exley has done great research on aluminum.

He recommends a kind of silica water from Malaysia (Acilis) which can bind with the aluminum and remove it safely from your body.

Fluoride: Avoid pesticide-laden food, fluoridated water, non-organic tea and antibiotics. Use water distillation as the best method to strip fluoride out of your water (if you have to drink municipal supplies).

Iodine is an absolutely essential nutrient in the human body, the importance of which cannot be overstated. By ensuring your increase your amounts of iodine, your body will be less susceptible to absorbing fluoride.

Melotonin and boron may help remove fluoride. Paul Fassa suggested using lecithin (as an adjunct to iodine) for excreting fluorides, as well as tamarind, dry saunas and liver cleanses.

He also suggested that people take steps to relieve fluoride toxicity and neuropathy symptoms by boosting their immune and nervous systems.

[It is also highly recommended that you do a ZEOLITE DETOX]

This can done by increasing omega-3 intake (e.g. using flax, hemp or chia seeds), increasing ALA (alpha lipoic acid) intake to counter neuropathy, increasing Vitamin B complex intake (including B12, but only the methylcobalamin type) and increasing CoQ10, especially as ubiquinol. Additionally, magnesium chloride and magnesium citrate are beneficial in assisting almost any treatment.

Lastly, since neuropathy is an inflammation of nerve tissue, properly consuming and cooking with turmeric or curcumin can also be quite beneficial. Evidence suggests turmeric can reduce the effects of fluoride poisoning.

Glyphosate: A company called Purium claims that its product Biome Medic can safely remove gyphosate from the body. Klinghardt recommends Matrix Minerals.

Wi-Fi: Turn it off! Wire your house and office so you never have to use it inside. Use EMF-blocking paint and curtains. Klinghardt recommends Ki science products Ray Wave and E-Shield.

Final Thoughts on the Deliberate Concoction

Sometimes, the sheer scale of evil can be hard to swallow, fathom and integrate. However, the point of power to return to is that there are always ways to claim your sovereignty, whether health sovereignty or other forms.

This assault on humanity is happening precisely because we are powerful and we have much coveted creativity and energy that dark forces are trying to hijack and steal. This is happening to force us to step into our full power to repel these attacks.

Sometimes, nothing can force you to achieve your potential short of an adversary that threatens everything you hold dear – or your life itself.

By Makia Freeman, Guest writer