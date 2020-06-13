99.64% Blm’s Defund The Police Donations Go To Joe Biden Campaign Via Actblue

In an investigation it has been found that 99.64% of the Black Lives Matter’s ‘Defund the Police’ donations go to Joe Biden via ActBlue, a Democrat fundraising platform that is the top donor to Biden for President campaign.

Joe Biden, said in an interview with CBS while in Houston to meet with the family of George Floyd that he does not support calls to “defund the police.”

“No, I don’t support defunding the police. I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness. And, in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community.”

“Vice President Biden does not believe that police should be defunded,” campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

Meanwhile, an investigation by The National Pulse revealed that the Black Lives Matter website – the organization spearheading nationwide “defund the police” campaigns – is partnered with ActBlue, a Democrat fundraising platform that is the top donor to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, responsible for raising nearly 99.64 percent of the Biden for President effort.

After reaching the BLM homepage, which features a “Defund The Police” petition, if a user chooses to donate, they’re rerouted to a site hosted by ActBlue and prompted with the message:

“We appreciate your support of the movement and our ongoing fight to end state-sanctioned violence, liberate Black people, and end white supremacy forever.”

The page notes:

“By proceeding with this transaction, you agree to ActBlue’s terms & conditions” and includes a banner “ActBlue Charities is a qualified 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization and donations are tax-deductible to the full extent allowed under the law” at the bottom of the page.

“Joe Biden is a top beneficiary of the ActBlue’s fundraising efforts. As of May 21st, the organization has donated $119,253,857 to the “Biden for President” effort.

Biden for President, the campaign’s official committee, is the main source of revenue for the presidential efforts, surpassing all other fundraising organizations by over $100 million.

ActBlue contributions comprise 99.64 percent of all funds raised for the “Biden for President” entity and the total is nearly 773 times greater than the group with the second-highest donation sum.

Black Lives Matter has declared war on the police and has released a blueprint for Black Panther style armed ‘patrols’ monitoring police officers on the streets.

BLM’s leader revealed in an exclusive interview that they are mobilizing a highly-trained military arm.

The group held a conference in Los Angeles with ‘military advisors’ charting out details of the ‘Black Opts’ blueprint – which stands for Black Opportunities.

Black Special Forces officers are training the BLM’s Black Ops department of Black Opportunities. BLM is raising a ‘war chest’ and plans to build a headquarters in an unused church in New York.

Source: Greatgameindia.com