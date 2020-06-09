9 Arrested in Connection With Child Sex Trafficking Ring in Ohio

Nine people are facing serious charges for their alleged involvement in a sex trafficking ring involving children in Ohio.

A Scioto County man and several of his family members and associates were indicted by a federal grand jury after allegedly exchanging drugs for access to the children of drug-addicted mothers.

Larry Porter, 69, of Wheelersburg, Ohio was involved in sexually abusing children, both boys and girls, with their parents consent in exchange for illegal drugs.

He was arrested March as part of a sting after law enforcement says he offered to pay $80 in exchange to access to a 7-year-old girl.

He was arrested after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says he arrived for a pre-arranged meeting, stating he would “be done around midnight,” and could return the girl then.

State and federal investigators say Porter had sexually abused children and produced child pornography kept on flash drives that Porter used extreme methods to conceal, the U.S. Department of Justice shared in a release.

Porter was charged as part of a 13-count indictment with conspiring to sex traffic children, 15 years up to life in prison, attempting to sex traffic children, 15 years up to life, producing child pornography, 15 to 30 years, possessing child pornography, up to 10 years, conspiring to obstruct a child sex trafficking investigation, up to 25 years, and conspiring to witness tamper, up to 20 years.

Associates charged include Denna Sue, 32, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Crystal D. Porter, 39, Frank Andrews, David Cole, Wayne Porter Sr., 69, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Joshua Aldridge, 36, of South Webster, Ohio, Charity Ann Rawlins, 41, of South Webster, Ohio, and Ronnie L. Rawlins, 47, of Oak Hills, Ohio.

If you believe you may be a victim, or have information related to this case, DeVillers says to call the FBI at 614-315-4923.

Source: ABC6onyourside.com