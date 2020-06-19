400+ Medical Professionals Sign Letter to Oppose Further Expansion of Wireless and 5G

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) – NOT a health or environmental agency – is supposed to protect Americans by regulating the telecom industry. They have a LONG history of doing just the opposite (see 1, 2).

Their guidelines are embarrassingly outdated and don’t apply to how most of us use or are exposed to cell phone and wireless radiation today.

There is still NO “safe” level of exposure that has been scientifically determined for pregnant women or children! Yet they REFUSE to update their guidelines despite ALL the research proving harm.

Lawsuits have already been filed against the agency for NOT protecting the public from unsafe levels of radiation (see 1, 2) as well as 5G.

An increasing number of federal agencies and elected officials are very unhappy with their actions (see 1, 2). None of this seems to matter to the them (see 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9). One commissioner has even referred to their opponents as “Tin Foil Hat” people.