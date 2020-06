The following 3 major stories went virtually unreported by the mainstream media, while they obsessed over riots and looting:

6/2/2020

Hillary Clinton went to court and lost her case regarding the missing emails and will be forced to testify in September.

6/3/2020

Rod Rosenstein testified in front of the Senate regarding Russia, Russia, Russia:

6/4/2020

Senate votes to subpoena over 30 Obama officials in the #ObamaGate case.

Did you hear about any of this in the mainstream media?