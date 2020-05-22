Who Inadvertently Admits That Vaccines Won’t Work Against Coronavirus

In trying to keep the pandemic going for as long as possible, it would seem, the World Health Organization (WHO) is insistent that developing natural immunity to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) may not be possible, and that society’s only hope is a vaccine.

But if natural immunity is out of the question, then why would vaccine-induced immunity be any better?

With roughly 310,000 confirmed deaths worldwide, the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to dominate news headlines, especially now that the Trump administration is getting the ball rolling on developing and releasing a fast-tracked vaccine.

But nobody seems to be addressing the fact that if our own natural immune systems cannot fight the thing, then there is no way a vaccine will do anything other than needlessly cause adverse effects.

In a recent announcement, the WHO stated that there is no solid proof to suggest that people who test positive for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and recover develop natural immunity.

They could still get re-infected again, the United Nations (UN) body insists – even as it continues to ignore the fact that a strain-specific vaccine would theoretically provide even less protection than natural immunity, if this is the case.

“There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from #COVID19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection,” the WHO wrote in a statement.

It’s about making you obedient, not safe

The reason why the WHO is making a point of emphasizing the questionable immunity that comes following a Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) infection is that the globalist entity does not want people refusing to following “safety guidelines” like mask-wearing and physical distancing.

“People who assume that they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result may ignore public health advice,” the WHO laments.

Should a vaccine ever become available, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants it to be distributed for “free” to everyone – meaning taxpayers will collectively foot the bill through their governments.

This is great news for billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates, whose own vaccine development endeavors are almost guaranteed to reap windfall profits if “free” Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines eventually become a thing.

The way that Gates, the WHO, and other pandemic extremists plan to keep the public strung along in anticipation of a magical “unicorn” vaccine is to continue fear-mongering about the threat of infection.

One of the latest claims is that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) will never go away, which is sure to scare enough people into demanding whatever “warp speed” drug, injectable or otherwise, is presented as the cure.

“It is important to put this on the table: This virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away,” stated Dr. Mike Ryan, the “emergencies director” of the WHO, during a recent virtual press conference.

Ryan then went on to compare the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) to HIV, stating that “HIV has not gone away, but we have come to terms with the virus,” adding that he does not believe that “anyone can predict when this disease will disappear.”

Unbelievably, there are some 100 potential vaccine candidates for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) currently in development.

But this means nothing in terms of the continued spread of the disease, assuming any of these vaccines even work, because there are already vaccines for other health conditions like the measles that have not been eradicated.

By Ethan Huff, Guest writer