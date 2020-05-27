Watch Bill Gates Laughing While Saying ‘we Take Gmo Organisms & Shoot Them Right Into Little Kids Veins’

This disgusting video shows a giddy and gleeful Bill Gates laughing as he brags about ‘injecting genetically modified organisms into little kid’s arms’, it is painful to watch.

But as you watch it, I want you to remind yourself this is the man whose father ran Planned Parenthood, who preached the gospel of eugenics at the Gates family dinner table, and who trained his son Bill to follow in those footprints, or should we say cloven hoofprints?

This disgusting video shows a giddy and gleeful Bill Gates laughing as he brags about ‘injecting genetically modified organisms into little kid’s arms’, it is painful to watch.

Over the years we have shown you the level of utter depravity that New World Order global elite Bill Gates operates on, and over the past few months in particular we have exposed his plan to inject every human on earth with a vaccine and a digital identification from ID2020.

As if all that wasn’t bad enough, today we bing you just a short little video clip from an interview Bill and Melinda gave in Brussels back in 2015. It will confirm your very worst fears about who Bill Gates really and truly is.

“But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea. Woe unto the world because of offences! for it must needs be that offences come; but woe to that man by whom the offence cometh!” Matthew 18:6,7 (KJB)

This disgusting video shows a giddy and gleeful Bill Gates laughing as he brags about ‘injecting genetically modified organisms into little kid’s arms’, it is painful to watch.

But as you watch it, I want you to remind yourself this is the man whose father ran Planned Parenthood, who preached the gospel of eugenics at the Gates family dinner table, and who trained his son Bill Gates Jr. to follow in those footprints, or should we say cloven hoofprints? Meet the real Bill Gates.

Giggling Bill Gates “We take GMO organisms & shoot them right into kids veins”

Watch Bill Gates laugh while he gleefully talks about injecting little kids with genetically modified organisms.

Meet Bill Gates

Everything you need to know about New World Order elite Bill Gates.

Source: Nowtheendbegins.com