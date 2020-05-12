Unprecedented Level of Censorship – Is This the End of Free Speech?

In the past three months, I’ve been an experiencing an unprecedented level of censorship from Facebook, Google, and Twitter. Because I kept getting restricted (i.e. banned) by Facebook for sharing on their platform and having a low reach for my entire website as a result, I decided to stop sharing for a period of time and see if they will lift my ban. To date, this didn’t happen, despite contacting them a few times.

(Last time that I got banned was for sharing this article – an article that was clearly not violating any of their community standards, – and I received an apology from Facebook after contesting their decision, but the shadow-ban was never lifted and the reach for HumansAreFree.com never returned, despite going as far as removing the article from their platform).

From the highest day in October, to the worst day in February, we can see the the people that visited my website dropped 23.6 times. Overall, there’s probably around 8-10 times fewer people accessing HumansAreFree.com in the past 3 months, compared to the good months of last year.

This is due a coordinated attack on free speech from mainstream social media, as well as Google search and YouTube.

Back in December, when I wrote the article “Are We Allowed To Talk About Anything Of Importance, Anymore?”, things were not nearly as bad as they are today. Since, LondonReal has been attacked by YouTube and had their most-watched interview ever removed. David Icke has been deplatformed (his accounts were deleted) by both Facebook and YouTube.

This only adds to a very long list of dissenting voices who had been deplatformed by Facebook, YouTube, and/or Twitter, as well as banned by Google in the past year.

Is this the end of Free Speech in America (and the all over the world)?

Thank you!