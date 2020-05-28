Unmasking the Many Truths about the COVID19 Plandemic

By James Grundvig, Investigative Reporter, Vaxxter contributor

In a flurry of conflicting reports about the novel coronavirus, its symptoms, transmission routes, along with the ever-growing list of illnesses that it allegedly causes, we seem to be no closer to understanding the outbreak than when it started.

Three months into the pandemic, we have learned almost nothing. Okay, we’ve learned a few things. But the real truths are rarely related to the virus or the cures.

To start with, we have learned about the hellbent nature of the Silicon Valley tech giants to censor any dissenting view when the opposing narratives don’t align with the pharma vaccine agenda.

For example, take Dr. Anthony Fauci’s concealment of an approved hydroxychloroquine treatment: It cured coronavirus infections as far back as 2005.

What about the continual attacks on the vaccine risk aware community? The latter made up of scores of professionals, from doctors and scientists to lawyers and researchers. Not a conspiracy theorist among them.

Yet, that is not how the vaccine monolith in the mainstream press treats them. They are vilified, called out as “anti-vax” heretics when many of them are no such thing.

They are simply educated and informed individuals persistently seeking – and in some cases demanding – the scientific evidence to prove vaccines are safe. Two decades later, they’re still waiting.

So, why is there an inexorable rush to make the COVID19 vaccines while bypassing the animal testing phase? Why isn’t safety and quality control paramount in the pursuit of a coronavirus vaccine?

There are currently at least 119 vaccines in this fast-tracked pipeline, with at least nine of them being directly funded by the Gates Foundation.

Will the (eventual) chosen candidate(s) brought to market cause severe injuries? Will they kill you?

Censorship and Bad Models

When the Plandemic, the movie, burst onto the scene and went viral (you can watch it at that link), it garnered millions of views. Its hashtag #PlandemicMovie captured the imagination of millions of people by feeding them a fist-full of little known Red Pills.

Bill Gates Admits: 700,000 People Will Be Harmed Or Killed By Coronavirus Vaccines

Twitter banned and deleted the hashtag, while Big Pharma proxies attacked the truth problem from both edges of the same sword in an attempt to make the awareness campaign disappear. It failed. In fact, she publicly refuted her critics on LondonReal with Brian Rose.

Plandemic, which features former NIH virologist Dr. Judy Mikovits, whose new book Plague of Corruption, about the institutional fraud of medicine carried out in one of the United States’ healthcare agencies, surged to number one on Amazon’s bestseller list on May 7 and later in the week, became a New York Time bestseller too. Talk about a one-two punch.

How did pharma counter the double body blow?

They attacked the messenger with the obligatory character assassination and smeared the movie as conspiratorial. Right. And Epstein’s suicide ‘jumped the shark’ of believability, forever killing the conspiracy theory label. But that hasn’t stopped the COVID19 vaccine train from leaving the station.

Pharma still has many problems to overcome beyond a book and a movie by a former government scientist.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) at the Senate Hearings on the COVID19 attacked the model that persuaded the world to shut down societies and wrongly lock people in their homes.

Sweden and Belarus are two examples of countries that let healthy people carry on with their lives, while they sheltered the frail and the elderly.

How did this global shut down happen?

A model contrived by recently resigned professor Neil Ferguson at Imperial College in the U.K. His ‘assessment’ and predictive model has been thoroughly debunked as a fraud.

Software engineers found incompetent source code and critiqued his model with blistering reviews.

During the delay, Ferguson brought it a team of coders from Microsoft to help but all they could produce was a Ford Pinto instead of a Ferrari.

Senator Paul Torpedoes Dr. Fauci

Senator Paul saved the best for last as he took aim at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and World Health Organization (WHO).

He fired at Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is supposed to be running the NIH division of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

“And as much as I respect you, Dr. Fauci, I don’t think you’re the end-all,” Paul said.

“I don’t think you’re the one person who gets to make the final decision. We can listen to your advice, but there are people on the other side saying there’s not going to be a surge, that we can safely open the economy. And the facts will bear this out.”

The verdict is in: The American people are sick of Dr. Anthony Fauci and Neil Ferguson. They see these two as nothing more than fearmongering scientists who got the Nostradamus predictions of doom wrong.

CDC Corruption from Agent Orange to COVID19

Even the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has walked back its inflated COVID19 deaths model by 40 percent, decreasing the predicted deaths from 67,000 to 37,000.

What many people are finding out is that the CDC has lumped in other categories of illness under the COVID19 umbrella of deaths.

The CDC lumped pneumonia and influenza deaths together with the COVID19 deaths. The Cares Act incentivized hospitals to add coronavirus illness and death to death certificates even without testing, inflating the actual cases and mortality rate.

The CDC finally corrected its cooked books. But as of May 13, John Hopkins University continues to show the inflated number — of 83,000 deaths in the U.S. instead of using the adjusted CDC number.

Why is this happening? It’s not about the threat of the virus. It’s being done to ensure that Gates can lead the globalist’s agenda to vaccinate everyone on the planet.

Recall that Johns Hopkins was one of the lead partners with the Gates Foundation at the World Economic Forum’s Event, the 201 Simulation, where 65 million people were predicted to die from the coronavirus pandemic.

Fits with Testing Kits

The CDC played a big role in the disastrous lockdowns in the United States deploying faulty test kits.

The United Kingdom rejected 200,000 test kits from China that were defective and found to be contaminated with the SARS-CoV2 virus.

Had those tests been used, they all would have all registered positive. But such shady, shoddy tactics merely moved on to the next country.

Recently, Tanzania found similar issues with the test kits given to the African nation. The prime minister, who is a trained biologist, set a quality-control trap for the foreign health invaders.

He tested a goat, a quail, and a pawpaw fruit, giving them names, genders, and ages. Once the tests were conducted, the government sent the kits to the designated laboratory.

When all the tests came back positive, Tanzania fired the head of the lab.

Is this how the CDC and the WHO plan to operate and provide “global health security” and “pandemic preparedness” — their slogans — in the future?

Is this how the U.S. and global health agencies misspent billions in taxpayers’ money, wasted on faulty equipment and broken models while shutting down the world’s healthy economies?

Little of this makes any sense now. But soon it might with 2020 hindsight and multiple investigations, not just congressional hearings.

Why would the U.S. decimate its workforce, resulting in more than 33 million suddenly unemployed and 20 million more underemployed? Who benefited from this catastrophe?

It certainly was not in the best interest of biosecurity or global health.

Lies, fraud, taxpayer theft, censorship, fake models, cooked data, shoddy science, preloaded positive tests, and compromised and incompetent scientists and politicians, and so much more prop up the pandemic disaster.

Was the ultimate goal to conceal the Plandemic from the public? It’s certainly starting to look that way.

The neo-fascist governors in New York, Maryland, Illinois, New Jersey, Connecticut, Michigan, Wisconsin, Hawaii, California, and Washington, who locked down their economies to “flatten the curve,” turned out to flagrantly lie their a bait-and-switch deception.

Remember, the governors and their staffs continue to get paid, while their constituents suffer doesn’t make sense, unless…

The real goal is to vaccinate everyone.

That would empower Big Pharma to continue to promote the “vaccines safe and effective” mantra. They may not be able to mandatorily force people to be vaccinated, but they could make life so miserable it would be difficult to resist.

What if being vaccinated with this experimental vaccine was required to renew your driver’s license? your passport? go to work? go to a sports event? get groceries? get your hair cut? go to a restaurant? see your doctor and use your health insurance?

This vaccine, being developed under the liability-free protection of the 2005 PREP Act, could include nanotechnology, stray viruses and chemicals that are known carcinogens.

Would we ever know what is really coming through that needle?

And even if we did know, we would have zero recourse if the vaccine harmed – or killed us.

To pull off this ugly and grandiose plan they didn’t need to create a global panic and outbreak.

Their dark goals are waking up the masses. A recent survey found that nearly 50% of Americans will refuse to take a COVID19 vaccine.

If that same survey were carried a year ago, it likely would have registered less than 10% who would have objected.

Now that humankind has been locked down over a bogus virus backed by sham science, people are paying attention.

The number of people won’t be taking a coronavirus vaccine will only grow as the year marches on and more dark truths are revealed.

The more this humanmade fraud is exposed, the more people will leap off the vaccine bandwagon without looking back.