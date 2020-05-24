Un Claims It’s Politically Incorrect To Say 'husband' Or 'wife'
UN Claims It’s Politically Incorrect to Say ‘Husband’ or ‘Wife’

The United Nations has put out a tweet asserting that people shouldn’t use politically incorrect terms like “boyfriend,” “girlfriend,” “husband” and “wife” in order to “help create a more equal world.”

“What you say matters. Help create a more equal world by using gender-neutral language if you’re unsure about someone’s gender or are referring to a group,” states the tweet.

It then lists a number of terms alongside their politically correct alternative.

These include mankind, chairman, congressman, policeman, landlord, boyfriend / girlfriend, manpower, maiden name, fireman and husband / wife.

A faceless globalist bureaucracy telling people what sounds are allowed to come out of their mouths surprisingly didn’t go down too well.

“Stop trying to control people’s language. It’s creepy and unnecessary,” said Lucy Harris.

“Are we allowed to say son or daughter or will my spouse and I get a visit from a police officer?” asked another.

Are we allowed to say son or daughter or will my spouse and I get a visit from a police officer?

— Wes Butler 🐝 (@WButler77) May 18, 2020

“Are we still allowed to say manhole cover?” joked another.

Reference: Summit.news

