Un Claims It’s Politically Incorrect To Say 'husband' Or 'wife'

The United Nations has put out a tweet asserting that people shouldn’t use politically incorrect terms like “boyfriend,” “girlfriend,” “husband” and “wife” in order to “help create a more equal world.”

“What you say matters. Help create a more equal world by using gender-neutral language if you’re unsure about someone’s gender or are referring to a group,” states the tweet.

It then lists a number of terms alongside their politically correct alternative.

These include mankind, chairman, congressman, policeman, landlord, boyfriend / girlfriend, manpower, maiden name, fireman and husband / wife.

What you say matters. Help create a more equal world by using gender-neutral language if you're unsure about someone's gender or are referring to a group. https://t.co/QQRFPY4VRn #GenerationEquality via@UN_Women pic.twitter.com/koxoAZZuxq — United Nations (@UN) May 18, 2020

A faceless globalist bureaucracy telling people what sounds are allowed to come out of their mouths surprisingly didn’t go down too well.

“Stop trying to control people’s language. It’s creepy and unnecessary,” said Lucy Harris.

“Are we allowed to say son or daughter or will my spouse and I get a visit from a police officer?” asked another.

Are we allowed to say son or daughter or will my spouse and I get a visit from a police officer?

— Wes Butler 🐝 (@WButler77) May 18, 2020

“Are we still allowed to say manhole cover?” joked another.

1) You've got too much time on your hands during global economic collapse;

2) You're grossly over-funded. See point 1. — Richard W. Jones 🧹 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 ➡️ (@richardwjones) May 18, 2020

I’m so happy to be one of MANKIND. It must stink to be the CHAIRMAN of this sad group. Maybe some CONGRESSMAN will do something about it. If a BUSINESSMAN did this he’d be out of a job. At least the POLICEMAN will protect me from this liberal bs… — Sarah (@MissRosie2000) May 18, 2020

Are you going to comment on the missing indigenous girls in North America, the child brides across the world and the children of the Horn of Africa whose genitals are cut? — Sarah Stook 🦆 (@sarah_stook) May 18, 2020

Orwell called it Newspeak back on 1947. "…the ruling Party created Newspeak, a controlled language of simplified grammar and restricted vocabulary, meant to limit the freedom of thought—personal identity, self-expression, free will."https://t.co/iML6GH8YSY — Steve Bishop (@Stevebi27465893) May 18, 2020

Reference: Summit.news