Trump Promised to Fix ‘Radical Left’ Social Media Censorship

Online free speech is under attack like never before, and President Donald Trump has vowed to take action in its preservation.

In a recent tweet, Trump called out the culprits by name and indicated that his administration is working to address a problem that has been escalating for years.

“The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Google,” the president tweeted.

“The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation.”

Along with this tweet, Trump shared a video clip of a speech given by conservative blogger Michelle Malkin, who likewise has been taking a stand in defense of free speech online.

“Thank you Michelle!” Trump further wrote.

For a while now, Trump has been vocal about social media censorship, calling it out and saying it needs to stop.

However, very little has actually been done to address it.

If the president truly cares about online free speech, then we expect to see some drastic action taken against Big Tech, which is in flagrant violation of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (CDA).

If something does not happen, and soon, there will eventually be no more right-leaning content online at all.

The internet will quickly become an echo chamber for leftist ideologies with no room for alternative voices.

By Ethan Huff, Guest writer (excerpt)